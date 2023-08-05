Those that are native to Jackson County have things in common. We can all draw inspiration from our surroundings, but we often find that our interests can take us down separate paths. Laverne Jarvis is a retired educator of 30 years and an activist for the tourism industry in our community. But one of the most interesting things about Lavern is her love of taking part in the Appalachian way of life of yesterday and turning it into something you can enjoy for years to come.
Jarvis was born in Berea, KY, but the first part of her life took place in Sand Gap, Kentucky. Her family had their times of ups and downs, but the work ethic was earned. Much of her youth was spent in the dirt tending to the family’s garden, including their pickle crop. Each year they would tend to their crop, gather up their season of goods, and take them to sell at the pickle station in Clover Bottom. Other vegetables would be put away to consume for the next year as many do in our region. She never held a job while in high school as there was plenty to do back at home. Overall, Laverne considered Sand Gap a great place to grow up.
As a young adult, Laverne lived in Richmond, Kentucky, while attending Eastern Kentucky University. After graduation, she lived in various places throughout Kentucky but found herself living in Topeka, Kansas for two years. Quickly, she realized that the people around her were much different than she was. Being raised in southeastern Kentucky, being friendly was second nature. Finally, after searching far and wide, she found a couple from Tennessee who lived close by that she not only shared some common interests with, but they had an accent too.
Today, Laverne continues to stay busy. She currently hosts one of the local AirBnBs that are available in Jackson County. Jarvis was the second person to start a bed and breakfast rental in Jackson County making her one of the pioneers of a growing business locally. Laverne has also made a name for herself in the creative community. Using a resource left behind by the tobacco farmers of the days gone by, Jarvis makes tobacco stick American flags. Each flag is hand-crafted in her own workshop and then distributed for miles around. Her sticks can be found not only locally, but also in gift stores throughout Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Along with her flags, she also sells walking sticks and plans to start trying her hand at wood-turning. Jarvis is quite hopeful for the future of Jackson County when it comes to tourism. We can only hope our community continues to push forward to see what is yet to come.
To hear more from this interview with Laverne, please download and listen to this episode of the Appalachian Imagination available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia!
