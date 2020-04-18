On Sunday April 12, 2020 Deputy Daniel Isaacs responded to the scene of an accident at a pump station building owned by the Jackson County Water Association located along US Hwy 421 near Sand Gap, KY. Deputy Isaacs concluded in his accident report that the driver of a red 1997 Dodge Ram pickup had exited the right hand shoulder of the roadway and collided with the pump station resulting in major damages to the building and vehicle. Deputy Isaacs noted that upon his arrival the vehicle was unoccupied and the driver had apparently fled the scene. Shortly after his arrival, Deputy Isaacs was notified by the Jackson County Dispatch that the owner of the vehicle had called and stated that the vehicle had been stolen from their residence on Lower Adkinstown Road. After an extensive investigation, Deputy Isaacs concluded that the juvenile son of the owner was responsible for taking the vehicle. He located the juvenile several hours after the collision and they admitted to taking the vehicle and wrecking it. The juvenile was cited for no operators license, criminal mischief, 3rd degree, leaving the scene of an accident, and also theft of a motor vehicle.
Jamie Strong, Director of Emergency Management, and the Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department wanted to thank the Broadhead Fire Department (BFD) for coming to help them. The pump station was structurally compromised by the collision, and together the team quickly stabilized the building. The BFD responded with the Special Operations trailer and Brush Truck 16 to assist in shoring up the pump station, making sure it is structurally sound to continue operations until it can be fixed permanently. Jackson County Water employees were on scene and accomplished much in a short time.
