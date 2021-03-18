FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN JACKSON ANDNORTHERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES... At 304 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Muellersville, or over Mount Vernon, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Mount Vernon, Boone, Morrill, Bummer, Threelinks, Robinet, Hiatt, Gum Sulphur, Kerby Knob, Waneta, Roundstone, Spiro, Clover Bottom, Wabp, Lake Linville, Climax, Renfro Valley, Disputanta, Shirley and Sandgap. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.