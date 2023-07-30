A few weeks ago an announcement was made that a new taste of racing was coming to Jackson County. A rally race entitled ‘The Boone Forest Rally’ will be coming to Jackson County’s national forest property on September 22nd & 23rd. With partners nationwide, Erik Hubbard’s Backroads of Appalachia is looking to change not only the face of what racing is in Jackson County but also bring economic growth into our community along for the ride. What is a rally race? Rallying is a wide-ranging form of motorsport with various competitive motoring elements such as speed tests (often called “rally racing”), navigation tests, or the ability to reach waypoints or a destination at a prescribed time or average speed. With this new frontier on the horizon, who better than Subaru Motorsports USA to give Jackson County its first test run? Subaru Motorsports USA is a professional racing team that is managed by Vermont Sports Cars of Milton, VT. While this new frontier is sure to spark speculation, Lance Smith, president of Vermont Sports Cars, had reassuring words to say about Jackson County, and what the future of rally racing could hold in our part of the Appalachian Mountains. Lance was at first hesitant when Kentucky was first mentioned as a location to test their new 2023 Subaru WRX STI prototype car. But after hearing what Backroads of Appalachia was working to do in the Appalachian mountains, and the quality of our roads in the Daniel Boone National Forest, Lance knew he wanted to get behind the movement Erik Hubbard was wanting to bring to the mountains.
After nearly a week’s worth of testing, Lance was ecstatic to find everything he had heard true and even more than he originally bargained for. Being a product of former coal mining and other operations, the roads he found are absolutely perfect for the sport! Not only are the roads beautiful, but also quite unique. With rally cars traveling at an average of 80mph, unlike roads in other parts of the world, Jackson County’s do not deteriorate run after run. With the proper training and safety equipment intact, each racer participating has a fair chance at making their best run possible.
Upon arriving in Jackson County, Lance and his team arrived with the intention to validate the performance of their prototype. Though they did just that, Lance discovered that the community of Jackson County’s people was its greatest assist. Smith mentioned that the hospitality of the people was more than accommodating, and you could feel that hospitality was a part of who they are.
With everything he learned in mind, Lance truly sees a long-term future for the sport of rally racing in our community without question. With the proper training, anyone can get involved in rally racing making it not only a possible hobby but also bring economic value across the county. This week alone, Subaru North America brought in $310,000 into Jackson County’s economy with money spent on food, lodging, tires, snacks, and more. This is an economic impact $2.1 million dollars before it leaves the region.
Backroads of Appalachia, and Subaru Motorsports USA would like to say ‘Thank You’ to all of the volunteers including local officials and volunteer firemen who helped make this event not only a success but also run so smoothly. A donation was made to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and each volunteer fire department as a token of appreciation for their hard work.
