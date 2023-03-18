Sue Grimes was born November 4, 1948, in Knox County and departed this life Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her residence in Sand Gap at the age of 74. She was the daughter of the late William & Troy (Gray) Mills.
Sue is survived by her son, Larry Mills and his wife Tonya of Cambridge, IN; by her daughter, Hailey Bocska of Sand Gap and by two step daughters, Ronda Grimes and Linda G. Ingram both of Sand Gap. She is also survived by a brother, Harry Mills of Berea. Sue was blessed with five grandchildren, Ray-Lee Bocska, Tibor Bocska II, Jayden Bocska, Ashlynn Bocska and Leelin Bocska.
In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Grimes; by a grandson, Tibor Bocska and by two brothers, Eugene Mills and Bill Mills.
Funeral services were held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Rose officiating. Burial followed in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery. Pallbearers were Larry Mills, Greg Rose, Nathan Blankenship, Tibor Bocska II, Vinny Rogers & Austin Smith.. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
