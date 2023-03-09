Certain elements of life exist within our control. A proper perspective may well sustain an individual through tumultuous times. An element beyond our control are the inevitable seasons of suffering. Perspective may warp when met with resistance. Though contrary to our very nature of comfort, hardship is a necessary force in the development of personal virtue. Self control, patience, and perseverance are as gold purified through fire.
Just like time, suffering is no respecter of person. Suffering does not consider age, genealogy, or socioeconomic status. Some suffer with addiction, some with relationships, others with finances, illness, or dysfunction. All suffer. Who would you be had you never suffered hardship?
The raising of children cultivates patience of an extraordinary degree. Prolonged illness can codify our character through the intentional pursuit of hope, resilience, and inner peace. Death is creations reminder that we are always meandering through mortality and every moment matters. Financial hardship solicits a series of sacrifices. Hope, resilience, peace, mortality, sacrifice: all virtuous qualities to possess. Man’s issue with these virtues is in the pain required to possess them.
What sliver of wisdom could you unsheathe next time unless it is tested and proven in the meantime? Without the fingers of fire, heralding heat, and the elemental separation in the purification process, gold remains flawed and impure. The process requires time as does the seasons of suffering.
We have to trust the process. Trial by heat and flame over a period of time is sure to produce a genuine and impeachable character sufficiently tempered to withstand the next time. Our self control finds nourishment in suffering. Hardship has a sanctifying effect. One of life’s greatest paradox’s is that suffering has its benefits.
