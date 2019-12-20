For three generations the Nolan family has proudly published community newspapers in Eastern Kentucky.
While Nolan Media Group newspapers remain the best source of information in the communities they serve, rapidly changing conditions in the industry require all newspapers to react, adapt, and adjust very quickly.
CEO of Nolan Media Group, Jay Nolan says, “Making this happen requires us to ‘up our game’ and I am proud to announce we are promoting Glenn Gray to the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO). For more than 30 years, Glenn has been a successful newspaper professional.
All our newspaper publishers and managing editors will now report to Glenn.”
Many know Glenn from his years in the media. Others may know him from his years working with young people through sports as a referee and coach. His new challenge is to streamline our operations, maintain quality, and put the right team in place to make sure we provide you with the best local news possible.
This includes both the Nolan Company’s traditional printed newspapers and the rapidly expanding online products. Nolan continued, “Also, he will help bring more revenue to our advertisers through some innovative new options and opportunities. He definitely faces a major challenge, especially given today’s competitive market place. But I know he thrives in a competitive environment, and is a proven motivated winner.”
