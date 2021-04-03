I associate music with life and am drawn to songs of the melancholy nature that I relate to. I find little comfort in a trap beat thumping along with talk of stacking money and chasing down free wheeling women. Perhaps it’s more reminiscing on a moment in time rather than the simple song itself but one such tune has always been “Sunday in the South” by Shenandoah. While the songwriting itself is fairly simple and no certain guitar lick makes it stand out the entirety of the song captures a snapshot for me.
Before a job snuck it’s way into weekends, before bills were waiting in a mailbox and running was a chore there was southern sunshine drenched Sundays. Forever captured in my mind the simpler times. Beyond a inflated memory or distortion looking back through the glass it truly was a different time altogether. In a shared bedroom where I occupied the bottom bunk I’d awake from carefree sleep to lay lazily there squinting at the sunshine cutting bands of light through window blinds illuminating dust floating through the air. The sound of movement from the other end of the house with unmistakable smell of bacon in a cast iron skillet wafting through a half open door was motivation to swing the legs around and make headway to the kitchen. Between mom bustling about and fussing at dad to keep a eye on his saucer sized biscuits baking I’d generally try to sneak off with a sample of bacon. After the last bite had disappeared and the plate was wiped clean with a broken biscuit it was a hustle to toss on mother approved clothing for Sunday service.
Before the age of caring us boys mainly cared about dressing slightly above Tarzan levels but we sported our blue oxfords, sweaters and creased Dockers. We’d pile in the van and off to church we went. As a child I kept a healthy balance of reverence for the Sunday school service while looking forward to the midday activities I knew was always coming. Rick Combs kept a sense of care rolled into his Sunday School classes with his methods that should be given more credit for holding the attention of young wandering minds.
The negotiations to get away with a buddy for the day occasionally ended with an old clunker piloted by Jeff taking a lunch run to Bonanza in London to feast upon a bizarre array of food that caused questionable looks by Julie as to what species we belonged too. The best use of our midday Sunday’s though was a partnered up trip to Roy Scalf’s establishment. As the doors of the vehicle cracked open we barreled out like two reckless derby horses out of the gate. While the tottering elderly Treva prepped an absolute southern cornucopia of food as only she could us boys tore across the garden in mid growth making a line for Pond Creek.
