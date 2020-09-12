Susan Elizabeth Taylor was born May 3, 1978 in Somerset, KY and departed this life Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 42. She was the daughter of Hulen Johnny Simpson and Brenda (Cash) Simpson of Brodhead.
In addition to her parents, Susan is also survived by two children, Ashley Cheyenne Taylor and Dakota Taylor both of McKee; by her sister Angela Hansel (Scott) of Brodhead and by two brothers, Chris Simpson (Pam) and Donovan Simpson of Brodhead.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Taylor.
Susan was an employee at St. Joseph Hospital in Berea.
Funeral service Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Taylor Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Chris Simpson, Donovan Simpson, Aaron Hansel, Zack Banks and Zach Taylor. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
