Sylvia A. (Faulkner) Coffey was born March 4, 1943 in Tyner, KY to the late Jesse and Sophia (Robinson) Faulkner. Sylvia passed away May 21, 2021 at her home in St. Cloud, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death also by her sister and brother in law, Evelene and Billie Pennington.
Sylvia is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, J.D. Coffey of St. Cloud, Florida and by two daughters, Sarah Coffey Bhuiyon of Kissimmee, Florida and Patsy Kline of Cleveland, Ohio. By one granddaughter, Leah Bhuiyon Kissimmee, Florida. She is also survived by one sister, Nancy Irma Jones of Williamsburg, KY; one brother, Albert Faulkner of McKee, KY.
Sylvia was a wonderful cook and loved to crochet. She loved the Lord.
She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she loved very much and other friends and family to mourn her passing.
Memorial service will be 2:00 PM June 26, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Reverend Raleigh Coffey officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.