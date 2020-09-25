Tammy Carol Gadd, age 47, of London, passed away Sunday. She was the daughter of the late Ricky and Loretta Riggs Whicker, the wife of David Gadd of London, and the mother of Anthony Thompson and Savannah Gadd, both of London.
The family of Tammy Carol Gadd will have a memorial service at a later date.
Bowling Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A Memorial Service honoring her life was held at Ingram’s Cemetery on September 14th with family and friends attending.
