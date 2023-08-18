Tammy Lynn Brewer Baker was born October 30, 1978 in Madison County and departed this life Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the age of 44. She was the daughter of Rodney Brewer and Penny Rose.
In addition to her parents, Tammy is also survived by daughter, Lexie Browning; by two siblings, Amy Brewer (Joe Shepherd) and Jamie Brewer. She was blessed with the following nieces and nephews, Hunter, Austin, Hayden, Kennedy and Kenley Shepherd.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 11, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Lewis officiating. Burial to follow in the Gabbard Cemetery. Pallbearers: Hunter, Austin, & Hayden Shepherd, Matt Watkins and Joe Shepherd. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
