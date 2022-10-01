The 2022 tax season is the time when all our taxing districts in the county receive needed funds to remain operational in the foreseeable future. Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, you may pay your property taxes at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Since our first day to collect taxes falls on a Saturday, we will only be open from 0800 to 1130 hours. On regular work days, Monday through Friday, our office will accept taxes from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm. You may pay your property taxes with cash, a check or money order. We do not accept credit card payments and we do not take partial property tax payments. You can mail in your property tax payment to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, PO Box 426, McKee, KY 40447. If you want to receive a receipt from our office, please include a self-addressed and stamped envelope and we will mail you a receipt of payment. Almost everyone who owns property is likely required to pay property taxes, so even if you fail to receive a tax notice, you can contact our office to determine what the bill will be. You will receive a discount on your tax bill for the first month, so pay early and save some money. We will do everything possible to make your visit to the JCSO a pleasant one.
We are beginning the process of clearing up old business to set up the office for the incoming Sheriff. We currently have a deputy in training at DOCJT in Richmond. The process takes twenty-two weeks. By the beginning of the new year, Deputy Collins will be a POPS certified deputy, trained and ready to meet the challenges of being a police officer. I made the decision to allow Daniel Isaacs to select a new deputy to fill a recent vacancy, since he will be taking over as the new Sheriff in January 2023. That deputy will be included into a new POPS class in early 2023. We are also looking at ways to fill vacancies for School Resource Officers for Jackson County Elementary Schools for the 2023 school year. My goal is to make the transition for the new Sheriff as seamless as possible, as we protect the good citizens of our county. We are currently very understaffed, but we hope to rectify this situation very soon.
We have hired a new Office Manager, Ms. Deanna Rogers, who will replace Jo Ann Welch in the new administration in January, 2023. Jo Ann made the decision to retire, when I leave office, after eight years of exemplary service. I believe Deputy Isaacs made a very good selection and I believe Ms. Rogers is highly qualified to assume the role of Office Manager in January, 2023 for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Ms. Rogers is working with our office to learn the important duties with tax collection and other office functions, for which she will be responsible with the new administration.
We like to remind the public to consider installation of security systems at every home and on all personal property. You can purchase different types security systems for very reasonable prices, or you can contact local vendors who will install a security system for you. Those systems reduce the potential for thefts and helps law enforcement if someone does actually steal or burglarize your property.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to seventy-one calls for service. We investigated eight traffic accidents and arrested five individuals on various criminal charges. Our court security continues to do a great job, keeping our court house safe, serving papers for the courts and transporting mentally ill patients to hospitals as needed. Please keep our office in your thoughts and prayers as we serve the people in the best way possible.
