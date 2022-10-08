Tax time is here. We began collecting property taxes Saturday morning. Our office is normally open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. We are also open on Saturday mornings from 8:00 am to 11:30 am to assist people who cannot make it to the office due to work schedule. We hope you will take advantage of the discount offered if taxes are paid in the first month. Hope to see you soon!
Last week I responded to two separate calls where the same person was reportedly looking to steal property or break into homes or buildings. The same person was observed on security cameras at the properties. Nothing was taken of consequence because the owners were alerted to the theft by their personal security devices. Security cameras reduce the potential for thefts at your property and help law enforcement identify the perpetrator if something is actually stolen. It is a good investment and a cost effective way to protect your family and property. I highly recommend every household to install security cameras.
I read a book called Call of the Wild as a young boy. I still remember how my imagination placed me right inside the story, as if I was really there. I believe it is a great thing to actually read stories to your children and encourage them to read as well. Spend time with your children and help them dream big dreams! Those are the memories that last forever.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to eighty-four calls for service. We opened three criminal cases, investigated four traffic accidents and arrested three individuals on various charges. We ask for your prayers and good thoughts for the safety of our personnel as we work to keep everyone safe and secure. God Bless!
