Gov. Beshear honored Holocaust survivor and Appalachian civil rights attorney John Rosenberg, as well as his wife, Jean, and their two children, as Team Kentucky All-Stars. The Governor thanked the Rosenberg family for their 50-plus years of extraordinary service to Team Kentucky, and in particular, Eastern Kentucky.
When John was just 7 years old, he and his family were kidnapped by Nazi soldiers from their apartment in Germany. They spent months in a detention camp but were able to escape to the United States in February 1940.
“What’s so remarkable about John is that he took one of the most traumatic, horrific experiences anyone could go through, and he turned his anger and pain into a lifetime of compassion and service,” said Gov. Beshear.
Before moving to Kentucky, John Rosenberg served our country in the U.S. Air Force and at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) as section chief in the Civil Rights Division. In the summer of 1970, John and Jean Rosenberg – who also served at DOJ at the time – decided to move their young family and began a road trip across Canada and the United States.
“Fortunately for us, that road trip ended in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and the Rosenbergs never left. They knew Eastern Kentucky was their new home and have strived to make a difference in their community ever since,” said Gov. Beshear.
John Rosenberg founded AppalReD of Kentucky, or the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund, which has provided free, high-quality legal services to thousands of low-income or vulnerable families in 37 counties in Eastern and South Central Kentucky. He served as director for three decades before his retirement. He also helped establish the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center in Whitesburg. Jean Rosenberg founded the East Kentucky Science Center and Planetarium, and together the couple has inspired their children to continue the family’s legacy in public service.
