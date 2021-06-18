The Governor highlighted two Kentuckians who are true Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Milo Golding, a student at Lexington Christian Academy, won the national Doodle for Google competition this week. The Governor hosted a celebration for Milo with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton on Monday at City Hall. Milo was awarded a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for his school. Milo’s art, titled “Finding Hope,” was inspired by the words of his late father and stood above thousands of submissions from across the country. Milo said, “Regardless of life’s hardships and uncertainties, hope is always there. It’s our job to find that hope in order to move forward.”
“Milo and his work left me feeling inspired, and I know it will have the same impact on others. He’s a remarkable kid and we in Kentucky are so proud of what he accomplished,” the Governor said.
Sean Sullivan, of Frankfort, is the only American competing in the European Firefit Championship this week. Sean is an Air Force Veteran and served on the Frankfort Fire Department for 20 years. In May, the Governor met Sean and officially named him a Kentucky Colonel.
“We are proud of him,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentucky, let’s join together and cheer Sean on during this week’s major event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.