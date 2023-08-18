Telvis S. Young was born September 18, 1952, and departed this life Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin at the age of 70. She was the daughter of the late Harve Young and Mabel (Hall) Young.
Telvis is survived by her son, Mike Young and his wife Telena of McKee. She was blessed with a granddaughter, Savannah Young.
Telvis was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, August 10. 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Rusty Flannery and Bro. Brian Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in the Harve Young Cemetery. Pallbearers: Brian Thomas, Rusty Flannery, Jimmy Medlock, David Toler, David Gray, Chris Cunagin, Jerry Spurlock, K.J. Fox and Brandon Bush. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.