Frankfort, Ky. (September 24, 2021) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, in August, 11,835 voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls, including 10,693 deceased voters. This was made possible by matching state records against federal Social Security records.“I’m proud that Kentuckians have confidence in our election officials and our election process,” Adams said. “They can rest assured that we act vigorously to remove avenues to election fraud.”Overall voter registration declined by 5,226 voters. While 6,609 new registrations were logged, 11,835 registrations were canceled – 10,693 deceased voters, 706 voters who moved out of state, 369 felony convicts, 40 voters adjudged mentally incompetent, and 27 voters who voluntarily de-registered.Democratic registrants represent 46.2 percent of the electorate with 1,642,726 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 5,654, a 0.34 percent decrease. Republican registrants total 1,577,955, or 44.4 percent of voters. Republicans saw a decrease of 302 registered voters, a decline of 0.02 percent. In addition, 9.4 percent of voters, 335,767, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 730 registrants, a 0.22 percent increase.Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.
TEN THOUSAND DEAD VOTERS DROPPED FROM ROLLS Promised Cleanup Continues
