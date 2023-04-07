Teresa Louise Gray of Annville, KY was born on July 18, 1956 in London and passed away with family by her side at her home on March 23, 2023, at the age of 66.
She was the daughter to the late Frank & Jean Cunagin and was raised by a precious foster mom, Mamie Reed.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Billy J. Gray; two children, Charlotte (Matthew) Collins of McKee, KY and Crystal Evans of Annville. Also survived by her sisters and a brother, Mary Ann Collett of Georgetown, Sara (Leonard “Doc”) King of Tyner, Ora (Everett) Smith of McKee, Frank (Libby) Cunagin of Tyner, Della (Ricky) Marcum of Tyner and many special nieces, nephews, friends and family. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Matthew & Nathan Collins, Kelsie Brooklyn Collins, Makalyie Breyan Evans,.
Teresa was of the holiness faith and a member of the Beech Creek Holiness Church of Manchester. She loved her family and spending time with her grandbabies, going to church, and helping others. She loved cooking, making candy, baking and decorating cakes.
A very special thanks to her sister-in-law, Lorene Isaacs.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Lynch and Bro. Danny Stewart officiating. Burial to follow in the Isaacs Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Nathan Collins, Matthew Collins, Austin Marcum, Bradley Marcum, Shannon Marcum, Caleb Barrett, William Bowles, Frank Cunagin and Todd Chadwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.