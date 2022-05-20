Teresa Lynn (Smith) Allen was born January 13th, 1957, in Berea, KY and departed this life on May 3, 2022 at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center after a long difficult battle with kidney failure. She knew her strength came from God. She had courage that most of us never know.
She was 65 years old. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Rick Allen; by her sister, Michelle Smith and her boyfriend Paul Smith all of Somerset; in laws, Ida & Denver Allen of Tyner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren & Inez (Roberts) Smith and by a sister, Brenda Johnson. She was of the Baptist Faith.
When you think of Teresa, remember her with a smile. Also please remember her family and friends in prayer for the next several months.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel, with Bro. Harold Hays officiating. Burial to follow in the Sandlin Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
