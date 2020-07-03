Terry Anthony Harrison was born February 24, 1982 in Madison County and departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence, being 38 years of age. He was the son of Donna (Van Winkle) Abrams and Roland C. Abrams.
In addition to his parents, Anthony is also survived by his wife, Kystal (Towe) Harrison who he married on July 7, 2018 at Flat Lick Falls. Other survivors include his three children, Amberlie, Jacob and Kayden Harrison; his brother, Ralph Lejay Harrison and his wife Crystal; by his grandmother, Betty L. Clemons and by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Anthony was preceded in death by his nephew, Christopher Harrison and by his grandmother, Mildred Abrams.
Funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
