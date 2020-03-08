Terry Hammonds
Terry Hammonds appeared in court before Judge Oscar Gayle House on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 for a pre-trial conference

Terry Hammonds, 41 years old of McKee, appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 for a pre-trial conference. Hammonds has been charged with two counts of Complicity to Commit Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Abuse of a Corpse, Arson 1st Degree, and Resisting Arrest. A follow-up Pre-trial Conference was scheduled for May 05, 2020.

