Terry Hammonds, 41 years old of McKee, appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 for a pre-trial conference. Hammonds has been charged with two counts of Complicity to Commit Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Abuse of a Corpse, Arson 1st Degree, and Resisting Arrest. A follow-up Pre-trial Conference was scheduled for May 05, 2020.
breaking editor's pick exclusive top story
Terry Hammonds Appears in Court for Pre-Trial Conference
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
-
-
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Community Struggles with a New Drug Problem
- Three Vehicle Accident on Hwy 290 Sends Local Woman to Hospital
- Ward Selected as “MS Activist of the Year”
- Correction to: McKee City Council Gets Update on NEW DTS Industries Jobs
- Senator Albert Robinson's Legislative Update
- Sheriff’s Report for March 04, 2020
- Judge's Report for March 04, 2020
- The Briar Philosopher - Farming by Faith
- Kentucky Hits Record Number of Registered Voters
- Murder Trial of Bobby Hammonds Begins
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.