Terry Wayne Ledford was born January 13, 1966, in Knox County and departed this life Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin at the age of 56. He was the son of the late Lester & Elizabeth (Cobb) Ledford.
Terry is survived by his son Nick (Jesslyn) Ledford of McKee; by a brother, Don (Linda) Ledford of Michigan and two sisters, Marlene Ledford of Washington and Vickie (David) Tarter of Ohio. He is also survived by Nick’s mother Lyda Jo Hartsock. Terry was blessed with two granddaughters, Gracelyn & Nyla Ledford.
In addition to his parents, Terry was also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Ledford; his mother-in-law, Ethelene Hartsock and her husband, Sherman Bray; his brother-in-law, Eddie Hartsock and sister-in-law, Elaine McQueen.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Ledford and Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Strong Cemetery in Owsley County. Pallbearers: Josh Spivey, Jordan Spivey, Cameron Vest, Rodney Harrison Kevin, Darren, Donnie & Allen Ledford. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.