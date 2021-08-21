The last few weeks have been rough for Jackson County. We have seen our share of heartache in more than one family. If it’s not a friend or loved one battling COVID, it’s a tragic accident or a young father gone to soon because of cancer. It seems that almost every family has something they are facing that is out of the normal aspects of life. It’s heartbreaking to say the least. But this is where Jackson Countians are at their best, when a time of great need arises. I realize that in a County of 13,000 plus people we will have a broad range of opinions on how we should handle things. Many opinions arise on things like treatments, vaccines, masks, visitations, gatherings and the list goes on. However, when a friend, loved one or neighbor needs a helping hand, those opinions don’t seem to matter as much anymore. It’s all about help that is needed and found in someone that is called on when needed. There is no magic wand to wave, no button to push to make it go away but a problem or a crisis that is faced with the support of one another is approached and handled much easier together. Thank you, Jackson County, for supporting one another on these rough waters we are sailing. My heartfelt support and prayers go out to everyone facing a battle now and, in the days to come.
It’s hard to focus on projects and development when so many are hurting but we are making some progress on several things we have been working on. Since the Fiscal Court approved to purchase a reservation system software for Flat Lick Falls Campground, we are working out the details of what needs to be in a reservation for a camping spot. We are also hoping to finish the final stages of the Campground construction soon so we can offer Fall camping at the Falls. Tourism is on the rise in Jackson County, and this will be a nice add to our reasons to stay and play in Jackson County.
Last week The Fiscal Court approved the request for pricing in a potential joint project with the City of McKee on building a splash pad in McKee. If we can find the proper funding source this could be a great investment in our community. Almost every Kentucky community has some type of outdoor recreation like a splash pad and we feel it’s time our citizens had one as well. The preliminary cost of this type of project would be around $200,000 if we can build something similar to what we have been looking at in our neighboring Counties. The type of system we are pricing is a recycle system that will be efficient in not wasting water or electricity. This is important for our budget and environment. I am excited to move this project forward as soon as we work out the details. As I have said many times before, Jackson County has great parks, and they are on the top of my list to improve as best we can. What a great thing it would be to see something like this in McKee.
Have a blessed week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.