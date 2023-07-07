A Life with Enough Wild Roses…
…to make it worth the washboard roads. That was a wish I wished once upon a time; a time when wild roses were plentiful and most everybody I knew lived on a washboard road.
I’m sure everyone around here remembers washboard roads. Do you remember wild roses? Not the old fashioned seven sister roses but the pretty pink pasture roses that grew in about every fence row when I was growing up. They were my absolute favorite summer blossoms. I can remember I had to be careful of them when I was riding on the running board of our old truck. I always volunteered to open and close all the gates provided I was allowed to ride on the running board. It was just from the house to the Martin Flats, a big flat area of farmland up behind Greely Witt hill on Walker’s Branch Road. I was always a tactile person. I love textures and am prone to touching things just to see what they feel like. I had a habit of reaching out from the running board and touching all the plants I could reach while passing by. One learned rather quickly what plants to avoid. I didn’t touch them on the way but made note of where they were so I could walk back down the road later and examine them, touch them, admire their pretty pinkness and smell them. They were delightful to me.
These days it’s rare to find one growing anywhere. They have gone the way of wild strawberries and butterfly weed, both of which were abundant in my youth. So many of the summer blossoms I can remember have largely disappeared from the landscape, along with most of the washboard roads. The constant spraying of roadsides and the use of broadleaf herbicides by farmers and those who just want clean fence rows around their pastures have devastated populations of native plants and, along with them, native insects, native songbirds and other critters that were our neighbors growing up. The June Bugs no longer fly in swarms and even lightning bugs have become a sparse population. Both were so plentiful in their season when I was a kid that it was not unusual to get hit upside the head by a June Bug on a summer’s day as they were not the most graceful flyers. The late evenings would be filled with so many lightning bugs you could almost see by them. It was a glorious sight. I would often just sit in the old porch swing and watch them dance across the fields and hills. The sight brought me peace and a sense that there was real magic in the world if one just took the time to notice.
One of the reasons I’ve worked so hard with all our plantings and gardens and flower beds has been an attempt to bring back some of the natural beauty and magic of my childhood. Slowly but surely the Boy and I have transformed our little piece of New Zion Ridge into a sanctuary for the neighbors of our youth. This Summer has been a watershed season for seeing, hearing and smelling those moments resurrected from old tobacco patches and hard pack clay.
Of late, in the mornings the air is full of bird song and when we walk out in the evenings that old familiar song of insects buzzing in the grass can be heard again. Butterflies are returning and the fireflies dance over our garden. In the flowerbeds there is butterfly weed and mullein, cornflower and corn poppies blooming, along with old fashioned zinnias and sunflowers, of course. We leave a big patch of white clover and the bees are humming with contentment when we walk near them. Bullfrogs call in the little pond in front of the house and a chorus of tree frogs fills the air every evening. It is a summer tapestry of sight, sound and scent that I had long missed.
A month or so ago I added a young pasture rose to our collection of native plants. I planted it down by the little pond after we’d cleaned a mountain of brush from around it early this year. I wasn’t expecting much from it this year but, lo and behold, about a week ago I noticed two small rose buds. I had been watching it every day since then and last Friday, when we returned from town, I looked down toward the ponds on the way to the house and saw the pink of a new bloom. There was no waiting until I got the groceries put away. With grocery bags hanging from my arms I was pulled by the force of youth and memory and didn’t stop until I was face to face with the perfect blossom of our own wild rose. I don’t know of any way to express how happy it made me but the joy reached back a good 50 years, forward to all the promised blossoms of coming seasons and at the same time rooted me completely in the present moment. It may sound silly for such a small thing to have such a huge impact on my day but it did.
They also call memory “recollection” and I suppose, with all our labors, that’s exactly what we’re doing, re-collecting the things that filled the days of our childhood and surrounding ourselves with them. Of course we do it for the sake of the flowers and the bees, the lightning bugs and birds but we also do it for ourselves. There was a sense of fullness to those old creeks, woods, fields and fencerows. So many living things populated them and we both spent so much of our time out among them as children that the relative emptiness that has replaced them brought somewhat of a lonely feeling. Now we greet old friends and neighbors each day with a renewed sense of community. The loneliness fades when the lighting bugs dance and home feels a whole lot more like home. And the wild rose blooming by the pond is there to give testament to the fact that wishes really can come true.
