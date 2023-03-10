A Potpourri of Passing Days
It’s one of those weeks when I have an abundance of things I want to talk about. I’m having a hard time narrowing it down but I’ll try not to overburden you with too many things at once.
First, I do want to mention the passing of somewhat of a community icon on our end of the county. Patsy Sandlin went on to meet her maker, as they say. I can’t say I knew her well but she had been a friend of the Boy’s family for as long as he can remember. I have had several conversations with her over the years and always found her to be a woman who spoke her mind, knew how to do good and who knew how to appreciate the goodness in others. I quite appreciated her personality and I was always glad to see her and pass the time of day. I could always count on her being at the little building out New Zion where we would vote every year and she always asked about the family every time she’d call the office to renew her paper.
I was out mowing yesterday when her funeral procession passed by on its way to her final resting place. I shut off the mower and paid my silent respects as she passed by. She will be missed by many.
That brings me quite naturally to mowing. I think this is the earliest I’ve found myself behind a lawn mower since I left Florida to come home. But things have to be done when they have to be done. Some of the grass in my orchard had already gotten so high that to have left it just because of the date on the calendar would have cost me a whole lot of extra work in a few weeks. I wasn’t sure the mower would start after the bitter cold we had a while back but some fresh gas and a little Sea Foam and she started right up. I mowed about half the orchard before my legs started reminding me that it had been months since they had engaged in that kind of pushing and they thought they’d had just about enough of it for the day. I was also starting to get a blister on my thumb so I decided to listen to my body. I’m getting better at that. I’ve always been the kind of person to just push on until the job is done. The ache in my right shoulder is testament to the fact that doing so is not always a great idea. So, these days I try to take things in smaller bites, especially in the Spring when there is so much to be done. Of course it’s not Spring proper yet, according to the calendar but the weather and the storms don’t seem to be following the calendar all that well this year.
And that brings me to the storms. I don’t recall the wind blowing like it did Friday night and into the wee hours Saturday morning since I was a kid. We didn’t get any of those 75 mile an hour winds on the ridge but it seemed like the wind was blowing from every direction all at once. It was the kind of wind that just doesn’t lay down. It had all the animals nervous. The wind would howl and they’d get to howling right along with it, barking and carrying on. The next day they just laid around all day, plumb worn out from the constant clatter. We were fortunate that we didn’t lose any trees at our place and in fact my pond project was helped somewhat by the fact that the wind took quite a few of the old vines I had cut that were still hanging in the trees because they were too high for me to reach with my rake. Quite a few trees did come down throughout the county. The soaking rain we got the night before made some of them easy to uproot and some were just old and in the process of dying anyway. While it was a mess and caused a lot of people to be without power for a while I tend to welcome the winds of Spring. They are very functional to the health of trees and forests. They strengthen trees as they adapt to the force of the wind and they clear dead wood and old limbs so that new growth can happen. While winds as fierce as those we experienced aren’t really necessary for all that, they still function to make things stronger and clear old growth to make room for new. It’s a good metaphor for the storms of our life and I’ve written about that before.
And the storms of life bring me to the last thing I want to talk about this week, which is anger. I don’t get angry very often but when I do it goes all over me and takes me hours to work my way out of it. I did manage to get more than a little angry over the weekend. Don’t worry. The Boy is fine. It wasn’t him that made me angry. I won’t name names but it was a male of the species whose actions, or lack thereof, endangered the well being and possibly the life of a child. Nothing, and I mean nothing makes me more angry than to see a child endangered and the person in question is very lucky I managed to check myself for the child’s sake rather than acting on my anger. It was righteous anger I assure you but even then the drama that would have ensued as a result of me acting on it would have only made the situation worse. So I bit my tongue and held my rage and saw to the well being of the child. That’s the thing with anger. It can make anyone irrational and it’s really hard to reign it in sometimes, especially when you know you have every reason in the world to be angry. But you have to stop, even in the midst of it, and check yourself. You have to ask yourself if acting on your anger, even when it is valid, will really accomplish a positive outcome or if it will just make you feel better. That was a hard question to ask myself and it was hard to accept the answer because I’ll always be a momma bear when it comes to children, anyone’s children. But stop, I did and ask it, I did and the answer was, “don’t eat the bad man in front of the child, momma bear,” so I didn’t.
And that brings me to the end of this week’s potpourri of things. I wish you all a pleasant rest of the week and I hope everyone’s power comes back on and no one suffered a great deal of damage. Hold your children close and tell those you love that you love them and, above all, be kind to all you meet. It’s worth the effort.
