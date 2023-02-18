A Spring in my Step
When I opened my eyes this morning I didn’t think, “It’s Monday. Time to get ready for work.” I didn’t think about the many things I need to accomplish today at the office. I didn’t think of the evening to come with our grandson Ben. When I opened my eyes this morning my first thought was, “It’s time to plant!” I don’t know if it’s the angle of the light or just some ancient sense of seasons inherited from countless generations but every year about this time there comes a morning when I just know in my bones that something needs to go into the ground. It is indeed time to plant peas and onions and I’ll be stopping by Jackson County Farm Service on our way home for lunch to see if they’ve got their onion sets in yet. It’ll be a couple days before I can get the soil ready to accept the seeds but I will get them in the ground this week.
This is one of my favorite days of the year. I never have cared that much for winter. By mid February it really starts wearing on my nerves. So the day every year that I wake up with Spring in my mind always puts a smile on my face and a new spring in my step. The tasks of the day haven’t changed. Monday’s are always my busiest day at work. The evening with Ben will still be busy and attention laden. I will still be tired as a busy old granny lady by the end of the day but it just won’t hit as hard because I know the season is shifting into my favorite time of year.
It is true that there are times when there isn’t much in your life you can change but you can always change your mind. In this case my mind got changed for me by whatever breath of Spring was whispered into my brain but the changing of my days will be up to me. It is often the case that I let the lagging low energy of winter hold me back and don’t get anything in the ground even when the season whispers in my ear but I have decided that that will not be the case this year. I believe that if I want to sustain that spring in my step it’s up to me to follow where that feeling calls me. Tomorrow morning will find me ankle deep in the dirt, working in the old hay I diligently added to the soil last fall and making a couple rows for my peas and onions. The rest of the week will find me pruning and grubbing in my spare time and cleaning old flower beds, getting them ready for a bit later in the season.
This year I will get Ben involved in the planting of things. There are many life lessons to be learned from plantings and reapings and the sooner the seeds of those lessons are planted in his mind, the better. He has already had a hand in it. Last week he helped me clean out an old black tub I have in the back yard and we planted lettuce and spinach seeds. It is a bit early but I have a glass top for the tub that works like a tiny green house. He is already excited about seeing the first seeds come up. I’m going to let him have his own flower bed this year as well so he can see the beauty that can come from hard work. I’m really hoping he comes to like such work. It can be such good therapy and so rewarding. It can also teach patience and is a great example of the relationships between things. To grow anything effectively you have to learn about how things work together to make that happen. He’ll learn about soil and sun and rain and all the tiny little critters that break down vegetation to make food for the plants. And he’ll learn about labor and the dignity thereof. Sure he’s just 6 and that may seem a lot for such a young mind but, as I’ve said before, I don’t think we give children enough credit. His mind is like a giant sponge right now. He’s absorbing everything he sees, hears and experiences. Some of it is not so good and I’ve already had to clear a few weeds from the new soil of his mind lest they grow and negatively affect him. If bad things can get in there already then it's a sure bet that good things can too and I intend to plant as many good seeds as possible in the fertile soil of his young mind. Many of them won’t take at first sowing but with consistency and repetition he’ll learn a great deal. It is my hope that one day some spring, not too many years in the future, he'll wake up with that sure and certain feeling in his bones and call me up and say, “Gigi, it’s time to plant.” Nothing could make my heart more glad. I wish you all a change of mind and a change of heart to match the season. May we all begin again with a glad heart and a spring in our step.
