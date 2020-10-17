A Story of Bones
Everyone is fond of stories of ghosts and ancient tragedies. It is getting along about the time of year when the elders used to say that the veils between worlds would thin and the ancestors would walk as wraiths among the living. Now, I don’t know if I believe in all that or not but it is certainly true that we can be haunted by stories from our past, stories that get our attention and keep us mindful of the impact people can have upon each other and on history.
This story is told by my brother, Mark Abner. In our youth we were often visited by Greeley Witt, who lived just up the road. Greely was fond of visiting, drinking coffee and telling stories and Mark was his usual audience so I’ll let him tell this one himself. It is a cautionary tale this story of bones, so listen.
The Legend of Indian Bone Holler
By: Mark Abner
Well, the Ghost of Greely had his coffee with me this morning and reminded me of a story he told me back when I was a boy. The story might be of benefit to some folks today so y’all might want to read along and give it a think.
Greely was born along about 1910, as I recall. They didn’t have birth certificates filled out back then, just wrote down the date of birth in the family bible. But this story goes back further than that.
In 1715 a boat carrying slaves landed in Charleston, SC and it carried the most virulent strain of small pox that ever hit the Americas. Within a few months it had spread from the coast to the Mississippi River, killing one half to three quarters of the native population, often so quickly that there was no one left to bury the dead. This is the background for the story of Indian Bone Holler in Jackson County. I won’t tell where the spot was, as any remains that might still be there deserve their rest.
Greeley’s family came into these hills in a covered wagon. He was born on the end of the ridge I grew up on. At some point in his early childhood, his family came upon a spot between two ridges and a creek valley that was filled with the remains of natives that had died in that plague about a hundred years before Greeley was born. Only the bones remained but, so the story goes, there were hundreds of skeletons just lying on the hillsides from the ridgeline down to the creek. Greeley was a small boy so he did not take part in what happened next. He laughed when he told of it but it was not a laugh of humor. It was one of fear and shame. His family and other families loaded up the bones and hauled them back with teams and wagons. There were so many it took a lot of trips. The piled the bones out in the crop fields, covered them with brush and burned them, scattering the ashes out to add phosphorus and pot ash to the soil for their crops. It was a ghastly thing to do to the remains of human beings but the attitude of the time was that natives were no better than animals and I’m sure they didn’t think any more of it than they would have to burn cow or deer bones for phospher. I don’t think Greely saw it that way though. He knew those were people, in the way children have of knowing things, and every time he plowed or planted he felt he was disturbing the ghosts on those fields and he knew that every bite of food he took had those people in it. Though Greeley, as a child, had taken no part in the act, it bothered him because it had been done by his blood relations and in his mind he shared the blame. He told me the story, as he had so many others, while sitting in the kitchen drinking coffee. He wanted it to pass on down so those people wouldn’t be forgotten.
I think it is important for me to tell in here as we stand now in the midst of a plague of our own. We need to understand that if we do not deal with it right lest these East Kentucky hillsides become our own Indian Bone Holler, nothing left of us but our ghosts and bones laying in piles in the sun and wind of no use to those who might come after but a bit of fertilizer for the corn fields. What happened before an happen again. WE must act or join those bones in our time.
So, the next time you pour yourself a hot cup of coffee, think about Greeley Witt and the burden he carried and passed on to me. I pass it on to you so that you will be reminded that the consequences actions never go away. The ghost of our decisions will walk this land forever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.