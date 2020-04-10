An Invincible Summer
“In the depth of winter, I found there was within me an invincible summer” ~Albert Camus
“Now is the winter of our discontent,” wrote Shakespeare, and so it would seem to be. Though spring in all her glory surrounds us now, it seems winter still dwells in our hearts. We can’t get out and visit. Our routines are shattered. Our children aren’t in school. We can’t go the grocery store without worrying about our health. It is as though some invisible snowstorm has swept over the world and, much like those mornings when we awake to a world of ice, we are immobilized, frustrated, stir-crazy and floundering in the wake of circumstance beyond our control.
Maybe though, just maybe, as the pain of those circumstances becomes our new routine, we will find again some hint of summer within us. Perhaps the problem isn’t that our routines have been shattered. Perhaps part of the problem at least, is that we had become so addicted to those routines in the first place.
It is common in our culture that the majority of us follow such strict routines every day that we barely notice the day before it is gone. We get up, go to work or school, engage in the routines of those places, come home, eat, turn on the television or the video game, go to sleep, get up in the morning and do it all again. It is not uncommon for people who live together to spend days, weeks, months without ever having an actual conversation with one another beyond, “Did you do your homework?” “What do you want for dinner?” “What do you want to watch tonight?” “How was work?” “How was school?”
Those routines become the boundaries of our life, our thoughts, our days and, without any ill intent at all, they tend to cut us off from one another. It is rare to hear, at the end of a routine day, “How are YOU?” “What have you been thinking about lately?” “Are you happy?” “What do you believe in?” “Who do you hope to grow into?” “What lights up your heart with joy?”
But, now our routines have been broken and we’re feeling the pain of that, mostly because that is how our brains work. We are very good at following routines because our brains are very good at learning and adapting to them; so good in fact that when those routines are broken we feel adrift and without direction. It’s not a comfortable feeling and, for a while at least, we dwell in the winter of our discontent waiting for the Spring that is already all around us, waiting for the storm to pass.
It wasn’t too long before all this started that the Boy and I were facing a problem that would alter our routines and our revenue stream. There were moments of worry and angst, but, in the end, this thought prevailed: There is never a problem that does not present opportunities. The trick is to look for the opportunities.
There is no doubt that, right now, we have a problem. What we also have is a whole lot of opportunities. We just have to remember to look for them.
We now have the opportunity to get to know one another again in a much deeper sense. We have the opportunity to ask those questions of one another, and of ourselves, that got lost in our routines. We have the opportunity to rebuild relationships with those closest to us, relationships that we had barely given any notice as the days whirled by. We have the opportunity to know ourselves again.
I am old enough to remember when we had real winters here in Kentucky, when the snow would sometimes fall so hard and for so long that there would be no school for a month, there were no trips out to the grocery store, no visiting with neighbors, no real contact with anyone outside the family. I loved those times. Not because school was out. I loved school. I loved those times because those were the times the family turned to each other. Don’t get me wrong. It wasn’t all sweetness and light. For the first week or so we would mostly just snarl at one another quietly from our books, get into petty quarrels and drive our mother crazy with constantly having to break up ridiculous arguments. But it wasn’t very long at all before we started turning to each other, having conversations, inventing games, creating recipes, building snow forts, reading to each other, dreaming dreams about what the future might be.
We have that opportunity now, as this storm surrounds us. We all have within us, I believe, that invincible summer. It may have been awhile since we walked there, in the sunlight of possibilities, but it is still within us. If we can reach toward one another and put our mutual summers together, there’s no telling what we might grow. And, if nothing else, we may begin to thaw this winter of our discontent.
