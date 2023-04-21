April
April has always been my favorite month. There is just something about it. Everything is waking up and soon we will be surrounded by a thousand shades of green, punctuated by blossoms of various colors. The harsh winds of March have calmed to gentler breezes. Temperatures tend toward the “goldilocks” zone of just right and everything feels softer. Though there are still a few blustery and chilly days sprinkled in, for the most part you can count on fair days. Even the rainy days tend to feel less heavy as every time it rains new things bloom or sprout or otherwise put on their spring.
April was a hard month workwise growing up but, somehow, all the hard work never seemed to rob any of its charm. It always felt like renewal. I might be covered in dirt and sweat by the end of a day on the farm but that late evening light that starts about an hour before sundown always seemed to wash away my tired and sore and make me feel brand new, at least until the sun sank. Then I was ready for food and sleep. If the spring had been mild and a bit early that meal might even include bacon grease wilted lettuce with green onions and cornbread. When there were days with less work I loved just wandering the woods and field, seeing what was waking up and stirring. I still do that to this day.
Other months come with their questions. May asks if new plants will root well in the garden. June asks if the potato bugs will be bad this year. July asks if the rain will come when needed. August asks if the heat will be too much to take. September asks if the crops will come in before frost. October asks how much firewood we need to make it through the winter. November asks if the snow will come early. December asks if we put up enough food to make it till spring. January asks if we can stand being in the same house for much longer. February asks if Spring will come early and March asks if the wind will ever stop blowing.
Then comes April and April has no questions. April doesn’t ask about eventualities. But April does have an answer and that answer is YES! Yes to a thousand shades of green. Yes, to life in abundance. Yes, to new growth on old trees. Yes, to apple blossoms and spring chicks. Yes, to fresh air and blue skies. Yes, to new adventures, new chances, new possibilities. Yes, to breaking winter’s grip. Yes, to open windows in the evening. Yes, to porch sitting and visiting with neighbors. Yes, to stretching muscles that haven’t been used in a while. Yes, to jumping in mud puddles. Yes, to dancing in the rain. Yes, to the early morning chorus of birdsong and the evening chorus of frog songs. April is a whirl of color and music and I never could help but dance when she catches me outside, which is everyday. I can’t stay in when April calls.
This year in particular April is saying yes in our lives. In this instance it is saying yes to passing along the love of growing things. Saturday the Boy and I took our grandson Ben out to Green Door Plants to buy flowers for his first ever flower bed. He was so excited to pick them out and willing to do the work to plant them when we got home. I had built a new bed last year and had informed him that it could be his flower bed this year if he was willing to do the work. He dug the holes, planted the flowers, watered them in and helped spread the mulch. He was proud of himself and we were proud of him. I love that he seems to really like growing things and I hope he continues to love it and will one day pass that along to another generation some April.
It’s Spring, y’all! Time to get out of our beds and get out of our heads and embrace all that can be. Time to put away our questions for a moment and embrace the answer we hear and feel and see all around us. Time to join the chorus of spring birds and spring frogs and join in when you hear them proclaim, YES!
