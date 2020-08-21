As Inevitable as September
It will soon be September y’all. It was inevitable. The days are getting a bit cooler and noticeably shorter. Sycamore trees are turning and goldenrod is blooming. The cricket song has changed at night and the cicadas, so vocal in the blasting heat of summer, have slowed their calling to the occasional chorus. Soon they will fall silent and the frogs will cease their singing and retreat back to earthen burrows as leaves begin to loosen their hold on their summer homes and drift back to earth. Apples will ripen. There will be field corn to gather and pumpkins to harvest. Foggy mornings will return and the grass will slow its growth cycle as Earth changes partners and a new season joins the dance.
I love fall in these hills. I know lots of folks travel this direction to watch the leaves change color this time of year. It is beautiful. The earth paints a tapestry of wonder and magic that changes every day.
Sometimes autumn comes too quickly and too quickly gives way to winter. In the space of a week or two the leaves are gone, leaving bear limbs and cold rain begins to fall. The contrast is too sharp – from scorching heat to bitter, biting cold. Some years, though, autumn just sort of floats in, like a golden Sycamore leaf, drifting down to settle and stay awhile. It takes its time changing things – gives us more time to notice its arrival and appreciate it before it departs and winter comes to call.
I like a long autumn, a lazy autumn that doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to come or go. There’s something peaceful about it and I’ve found, as I’ve grown older, that peace is a treasure worth a thousand times more than wealth or importance or success as the world measures success. Peace is what I’m seeking, what I need, what I hope my mind will find when my own inevitable September gets here. I figure right now I’m hovering somewhere around the middle of August myself.
Some people look upon autumn with a sense or foreboding. Not me. I hope my autumn is long and lazy. I’ll plant a fall garden and put out some mums to bloom. I’ll trim my hedges and flowers and trees of the wild growth I couldn’t keep up with in the summer. I’ll put things in order and make time to take long walks in the woods again. I’ll play music more and write a few more songs. I’ll put up my harvest of days and lessons learned and appreciate the things that summer brought my way as my shadows lengthen.
It’s beautiful, this cycle of seasons, this cycle of life. I’m sorry more folks can’t see it that way. I’m sorry more folks can’t see it at all.
Open your eyes, y'all, to the beauty of whatever season you happen to be living right now. Live your days, your nights, your summer, your spring. It will change. It’s inevitable. As inevitable as September.
