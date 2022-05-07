Blowing in the Wind
It was a beautiful weekend, complete with one of those old-fashioned early morning thunder storms on Sunday, the kind where the thunder rolls and rolls across the hills. All of our young trees got a good drink of water and we spent Sunday mulching all the “littles” as I call them. The rain had washed all the dust and pollen from the air and it was fresh and clean, if a bit humid. The wind blew most of the day, sometimes that soft gentle breeze and sometimes gusty and strong, making the trees dance and sway. It was pleasant given the humidity.
I can remember that, as a child, I found the wind to be one of the most mysterious things. I asked endless questions about it. Where did it come from? What caused it? Why couldn’t you see it? What was it for? All of those questions got answered more or less and I was given instructions as to where I could find better answers. While he was alive, it was usually Grandpa to whom I asked such questions because he had a way of making the answers make sense to a child’s mind. I remember in particular his answer to what the wind was for. He told me about all kinds of reasons the wind was a good thing. “It spreads seeds and pollen to help the plants,” he told me, “and it makes the trees stronger.” He said it was just like how my muscles got stronger and I got more flexible because I moved. Wind is a way for trees to “get their exercise” and when it’s really strong and gusty it breaks out old dead limbs like a pruning hook and lets the trees make new limbs for balance. This all made sense to me, the way he put it, and it really made me appreciate the wind.
I thought back on that conversation while I was out working yesterday, watching the trees all dance and bend and sway as the wind would blow through them and, as is often the case, I took that thought and wondered how it might apply to more than just trees. The old saying goes, “what does not kill us makes us stronger.” I’m not sure that is always the case but I do know that sometimes the winds of life have had a strengthening effect on me. Now I can’t stand wind that won’t stop, just blows and blows without ceasing. That applies to both actual wind and the winds of change. Wind that howls on and on wears on my nerves and makes me irritable. I feel the need to seek shelter from it, just to find a place for a moment where it’s not blowing in my ears and in my mind. But, for the most part, the winds of life have done me good.
Sometimes life pushes you, moves you. Changes come. What once was warm, grows colder and the winds begin to blow and it becomes impossible to stand still. We have to move. We have to adapt. We have to adjust and all of that motion, though not always pleasant at the time, helps us become stronger and more flexible. It helps us be more ready to deal with things in the future without breaking. It is also true that sometimes those winds blow hard and break away old growth that has grown dead within us, clearing the way for new growth to happen.
If a tree, or a person for that matter, spent their life without any stress, any change, any wind, they wouldn’t be strong enough to withstand the pressure when the wind did come. And the wind, no matter how sheltered we may be, always comes sooner or later. It’s hard to be grateful for the things that seem to blow us here and there but, if we keep our heads about us and keep our roots firmly planted in what and who we know ourselves to be, those winds can make us stronger and when the true storms come we will often find ourselves still standing and ready to weather whatever may come next.
