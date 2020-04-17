But for the Grace
As I wrote last week’s column we, in Jackson County, had no confirmed cases of Covid 19. As I write this week’s column we have 34 confirmed cases and our first Covid 19 death. That is twice in one week that this disease has touched close to home for me. Near the end of last week I received word that a friend of 30 years had also lost her life to this new threat to our health and wellbeing.
I have had a hard time finding words to express my thoughts. The deaths from this virus weigh heavy upon us all, as does the sure and certain knowledge that they will not be the last such partings we will face. To date there have been over 100 deaths in Kentucky alone and we’re one of the less hard hit states. Across the United States almost 24,000 have died and worldwide we have seen some 120,000 lives end. All of this has happened in a matter of months. It is hard to think about and hard to hold in our hearts and our heads, especially when those deaths strike close to home. But perhaps we should hold it in our hearts and our heads. Perhaps giving these people the dignity of our compassion will help us find our way through this.
It is easy to let people become numbers, especially when we are gripped with fear and worry about our own future. It is difficult to think of their suffering in real terms but don’t we owe them at least that much? If we truly believe that all life is sacred, shouldn’t we spare some time in our day to recognize these sacred lives and mourn their loss at least in some small way?
It is true that people die every day by the thousands upon thousands from all kinds of things. It has, however, rarely been the fact that so many of them have had to face death alone, without family members present to see them through those final moments, without love filling the room with remembrance. How difficult that must be for the ill and for their families, to never see one another again this side of the veil. How lonely must they be and how afraid. How their hearts must reach for one another and how desperately they must long for the sight, the touch, the sound of one another’s voices as the final curtain comes.
There is a time for philosophy, a time for hope, a time for perspective and a time for reflection. There is also a time for mourning and we must not neglect to do so. We cannot let it overwhelm us and spend all of our hours wrapped in the shadow and shroud of death but we should, as our days go by, set aside some moment to perhaps light a candle, speak a prayer, sit in silence and reach with our love toward those who must face the ultimate sorrow without those they love nearby.
It doesn’t matter if we know them or not. We know they are ours and we know they are us and we them, but for the grace. We know that they are mothers and fathers, sons and daughter, sisters and brothers, grandmothers and grandfathers. We know that they have walked this planet much as we have; full of dreams and hopes, laughter and tears, pain and love, fear and courage. We know them because they belong to us.
Within us these times stir the deepest call of our shared humanity. It is a part of our most ancient selves to come together in times of crisis. Now that we cannot be together physically, perhaps we feel the need to reach toward one another with a greater will than we have in ages. Let us allow that will to move us to a greater love for one another. Let us spend some time each day in fellowship, at least in our hearts, with our loved ones and let those loved ones be all mankind as we face, together, this time of mourning.
