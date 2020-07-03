Called Out
Last week I received a phone call here at the paper that has stayed with me ever since, echoing in my head, replaying itself at odd moments, humming like a tune that won’t leave me alone. The only thing I can think of to do about it is to share it with you.
I won’t share the caller’s name because I think it would embarrass her. I could be wrong but I won’t take the chance on damaging her dignity any further than it has already been damaged. When I answered the phone, the voice on the other end could have been anyone’s grandmother. She wanted to know what it would cost to put a story in the paper and I told her we don’t charge for stories as long as they are relevant. She didn’t know if it would be relevant or not but she relayed it to me anyway. “I’m old,” she said, “and I don’t remember things too good anymore, so I wanted to tell somebody what happened.” She continued to relay a very short story to me that broke my heart. It seems that a week or so ago she had fallen in her yard and couldn’t get herself up. She lay there for quite some time, struggling to rise, while cars went by and went by and no one stopped to help her. Finally, her new neighbors just happened to look out and see her and rushed out to help her up and get her back in the house. She wasn’t hurt physically but her feelings were deeply wounded by the lack of compassion she felt as people simply drove by her without stopping. She said to me words that struck deep. It was those words even more than the story itself that have been sitting in my mind, tapping on my attention ever since. “What is wrong with people?” she asked. “I don’t think we love each other anymore.”
“I don’t think we love each other anymore,” said an elder who lives right here among us. There were tears in her voice. They were tears that were not just for herself but for all the people who seem to have forgotten how to love. For the people who seem to have forgotten that Love is a verb, something that moves you, something that overcomes your inertia and insists that you act when you see someone else in obvious distress. To hear those words in that sweet loving voice that sounded for all the world like every grandmother I have ever known or imagined made my heart swell with compassion and empathy, not just for her but for all those who suffer such a feeling of aloneness mostly because, in truth, we don’t love each other anymore.
I’m sure she is old enough to remember when this community was a much more closely knit place, where everybody knew everybody. Sure, they might know your business when you might prefer they didn’t’ but they also knew your pain and your worries and your sorrow and were far more likely to notice and be moved to reach out toward one another than we are now. Even I, at the tender age of 56, can remember a time when it would have been unthinkable for anyone to drive past an elder lying in their yard without stopping to offer assistance.
I have to wonder how many of them even saw her. We are so busy and have such tunnel vision when it comes to our own lives these days. I suspect most of them didn’t even notice or if they did, didn’t register the necessity that they should stop and help because, in their minds, they were not even present, were already half way to where they were going and couldn’t be bothered.
This was the story she wanted to share with you and I’m sharing it, not because it would be considered newsworthy by most but because if is of supreme relevance to our condition in these times. People are falling around us every day, brought down by so many obstacles and weaknesses. People fall from age and infirmity and disease, but they also fall from poverty, from despair, from sorrow, from mental pain they cannot seem to see past, from fear, from loneliness and a thousand other things that plague a human life.
For her sake, for my sake, for all of our sakes, can’t we slow down, look around us, pull the vehicle of our habitual distraction to the side of the road of life and reach out to help one another up? For her sake, for my sake, for all of our sakes, can’t we learn how to love each other again?
