Christmas Memories
There’s not a lot of money to go around for Christmas this year and I know that’s true for a whole bunch of folks. But, that’s ok as long as we manage to remember that Christmas isn’t about money. It’s about memories. With that in mind, the Boy and I set out over the weekend to make a few homemade memories with the daughter and our grandson Ben.
A couple weeks ago we asked Ben what he wanted for Christmas and aside from a few toys he came up with, his only wish was to go see the Christmas lights and drink hot chocolate. A simple request and one we figured we would have no trouble fulfilling. We all decided we would load up in our car and go see the light show put on for the community at Taylor Keith Sandlin’s “Light up the Holler.” That solved the lights but there was still the hot chocolate. Now it would have been easy to just go see the lights and come back to the house for hot chocolate but I decided it would be more fun to pack up some cookies and a big thermos of hot cocoa and mini marshmallows and enjoy them in the car while the lights were playing. So, I got busy. Out came the old-fashioned gingerbread cookie recipe and the cookie cutters, the sprinkles and icing, the cocoa and milk and cream. By the time it started to get dark Sunday night I had a stack of cookies and a hot thermos full of homemade cocoa, candy canes and chocolate Santas all ready to go and we loaded up to go see the lights. We sang Ben’s favorite Christmas songs on the way over and then parked, watched the lights and ate cookies and drank cocoa while we talked and laughed and enjoyed one another’s company. The Boy had decorated a special Christmas stocking cookie with Ben’s name on it and he spotted it. It made him very happy. There were oooohs and aahhhs at the lights and giggles and just the joy of all being together. It cost very little but it felt like all the riches in the world. By the time we left, all the cookies had been eaten and all the cocoa was consumed and everyone was happy and content. A Christmas memory had been made for all of us and that memory will not fade like old toys and spent wrapping paper because memories like that tend to sparkle more as time goes by.
Later this week there will be more cookies for Ben to help decorate and when Christmas rolls around there will be gifts under the tree to make a little boy’s eyes light up. None of them cost very much but all of them will be things he loves. Right now what he loves more than anything is frogs so there will be a lot of frog themed things. It will be a good day and it will be filled with lots of memories.
In all the rush for that last minute “perfect gift,” remember the simplest things often make the best memories. Set aside some time to read the Christmas story or just to tell stories of Christmas time past. Bake cookies together or make ornaments. String popcorn and cranberries for an outside tree so the birds can enjoy the day. Sing Christmas songs with them. It is often the case that what children want more than anything is your time and attention and for us to engage with them and enjoy the time together. And, we may not know it, but that is often the thing we want most as well.
Our little night out was not just a gift to Ben. It was a gift for all of us, the taste of which will linger in our memories and bring us smiles long after all the tinsel and trimmings of Christmas are put away. Merry Christmas to one and All! May the true blessing of the season come to each and every one of you.
