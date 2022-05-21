Come and go with us to the Gap
The Boy and I went singing at my cousin’s church in Sand Gap over the weekend. They were celebrating their 3rd Anniversary of the Tuesday Lunch program that feeds people every week. We were honored to be there and considered it a right worthy endeavor. Everyone seemed to enjoy the music and the fellowship. It’s a small church but they endeavor to do good in the community wherever they can.
Sunday I spent most of the day getting my garden ready to plant and mowing. As usual my mind wanders to all kinds of things and, having just been in the Gap, it wandered there. I remembered how often I would hear the phrase, “Come and go with us to the Gap.” It was always said when someone had been visiting and was getting ready to get up and leave to go home. It was confusing as a child since nobody ever got up and went with them. After awhile I figured out that it was just a way of saying that they had to go home but hated to part company. Of course it wasn’t always “to the Gap.” It was sometimes “to McKee” or “to Annville” but the sentiment was still the same. I always wondered what would have happened if we’d all just got in the truck and followed them home. We never did so I’ll never know. I don’t expect it would have been as welcomed as it sounded but then again I’m sure there were those who would have welcomed the visit.
The “come and go with us” part was usually the first part of the four part goodbye. This was followed usually by getting up from the couch or from the table and talking another then minutes, followed by walking to the door and talking another ten minutes and finally opening the door and talking another ten minutes. Usually there would be an actual leaving after that unless there had been something forgotten that required a trip to the vehicle to retrieve or a borrowed tool that needed returned. Sometimes the goodbye took longer than the visit itself and that was ok. People were more isolated from one another then, before the advent of social media that pretty much lets us live in each other’s kitchens all day long. It just doesn’t have the same feel of visiting to it though.
Visiting was a ritual back then. It started with a knock on the door, followed by welcoming handshakes or hugs, the prerequisite offering of food and something to drink, conversation, sometimes a tour of the gardens or any projects that might be going, more conversation and then the ritual leaving. I loved when people would come visit because I found people endlessly fascinating. I was terribly shy though so I spent most of the time listening and observing instead of interacting. I learned a lot about people and how they saw their lives. Everybody seemed to always be struggling with something, some financial trouble or health crisis but they also seemed to be pretty philosophical about it all. They worked to change the things they could and to accept and adapt to the things they couldn’t change. That’s probably a really good rule of life and I’ve found that those who abide by it usually find a way through things with their spirits intact.
I don’t think people visit much like that anymore. I mean, people still visit one another but its not so much just dropping by unexpectedly. That’s mostly the way it was then. Folks would just be out on a Sunday Drive or one their way to or from somewhere else and just decide to stop and visit so and so. There was rarely any advanced planning that went into it but I don’t remember that anybody ever seemed to feel put out by it. They seemed genuinely happy to see one another and catch up with what had been going on. It was rare for anyone to have any big news to share, or what would rise to the level of “big news” these days anyway. People shared the stories of births and deaths, marriages and children moving out, farming and weather, just ordinary things. I think that was where I got my taste for the power of the ordinary and was probably where Briar Philosophy was hatched.
We crave too much “big news” I think. We think life should keep us entertained with the new and unexpected at all times or we get bored. We’ve become addicted to the constant distraction of the world we live in. I, for one, miss those laid back porch visits where nothing much was going on and nothing much was discussed beyond what one had on their mind at any given time. Our true lives are woven from the fabric of the ordinary. That’s where our strength comes from. Might be high time we learned to appreciate that again.
