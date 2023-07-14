Defiance
The story I wrote for this week’s paper brought this poem to mind. I wrote it several years ago. So many of us have struggled with all manner of issues and it seems the world tells us we are just to go on and not talk about it. We are to cover those things and bury them and never let on that we have been wounded. I take strong exception to that point of view, believing instead that if we share our true stories we can learn to heal from them. We will discover that so many people have stories and experiences that are similar to ours and we can all understand one another better. Hiding and pretending there is no pain in our heart causes us to never reach out, never ask for help because we fear being seen as weak. We fear pity. We fear we will be diminished in the eyes of others. Being defiant of that idea and telling our truth out loud or in print or at church or in therapy or to a friend - that can help us come together. That can help us heal. So…
Defiance
Lest we offend, let us not speak of souls
if they be wounded, ache or yearn to cry.
Let us not picture truth upon a page
where it might be seen by any wandering eye.
What has been hidden must remain unseen.
What we have buried we must not unearth.
How could we then uncommon stories tell
if the world should guess our very common birth?
Let’s prattle lines and lies and platitudes
and keep it shallow, dance along the top.
If my pen should wander into deeper realms,
for the sake of fragile ego, bid me “STOP!”
Who am I to value truth above
the kind of stories that make no one weep,
and no one laugh too loud and no one think,
and no one lose one minutes beauty sleep?
We must not rock the boat. We must not bail,
and dare not once admit we’ve sprung a leak.
It’s better that we sink and rise no more
than wave our arms and live and be thought weak.
Forgive me if I have no time to bluff
to pose and posture so you’ll think me wise.
A fool I am and have been more than once.
So have we all beneath our thin disguise.
I’ll rock the boat and shout and wave and bail,
and live to be a fool another day;
a living fool for love, for hope, for truth,
no matter what my worldly critics say.
I will not die to life before my time,
nor let my soul to deeper things grow numb.
I’ll dive and fly as deep and high as dreams,
and make death take me fairly when he comes.
Carmen Abner @2002
