E Pluribus Unum – Out Of Many – One
Over the weekend the Boy and I were honored to attend the final services for PFC Berton J. McQueen, who fell in battle in WWII. After decades of laying unidentified in a foreign land he was finally returned home to Jackson County and his final resting place. The story of Berton McQueen’s life, service death and homecoming have become a big part of my awareness as it fell to me to write it and try to do it justice. Whether I managed that or not I will leave to the judgment of the family. Those words appear elsewhere in this and previous editions of the paper as I have followed his story since his identification back in the summer. All of that was powerful and poignant but it was a moment that occurred afterward that led to this weeks thoughts.
We had returned to the Veteran’s Memorial after the procession left for Wind Cave. We were hoping to find Berton McQueen’s name there so that we could take a picture of it for the story. As it happened, Blue Lakes was there as well, having remained behind to take a moment before returning to the funeral home to continue his work there. He had lingered to look at the names, as he had doubtless done many times before. As we stood there with him he would point out certain individuals and tell up part of their story. He knew so many of them and had heard the stories of many others. It struck me then to ponder how many names are on those panels and how many stories are attached to those names. More stories than any one person could ever know or tell. Each of them is important. Each of them is as rich and full as any story ever lived or told and all of them are a part of the larger story of this nation. Some of them, like PFC Berton J. McQueen perished in combat. Some returned home to die many years after and some are still alive today, carrying their story within them. Some of those stories we will come to know and some of them are so fraught with pain and sorrow they will never be told by those who carry them. Connected to those stories are countless others – the stories of wives and husbands, children, grandchildren, mothers and fathers. All of those stories come together to tell the story of this community, its ancestors and its history and how that history connects to the larger history of this country. Those stories stretch back to the Revolutionary War and forward as far as the feet of their children and grandchildren and all future generations of this place may travel.
On the Great Seal of this Nation the words “E Pluribus Unum” are inscribed. The Great Seal was adopted in 1782 when this nation was in its infancy and mean, “Out of the Many – One.” It was that thought that captured me as I stood there on that bright Autumn day thinking of all the stories woven into the national tapestry.
It is those words that capture something about what this nation has stood for since its inception and something that explains how it has survived every attempt to undermine it down through the years.
WWII is a perfect example of the living of that creed. At that time there was not a single person in the United States of America who wasn’t involved in some way in the War effort. Everyone did their part, whether it be buying war bonds or subsisting on rations. Everything at that time was rationed, from rubber to gasoline, to coffee. Everyone had to give up something in order to support the great fight against fascism that was happening at the time. Out of the efforts of many, the sacrifice of the many, this nation as one entity put the might of its stories against some of the greatest evil that mankind has known and prevailed.
That is the power of stories - your story, my story, the story of anyone you may see on the street anywhere, regardless of their material wealth or poverty, their position, their race, creed, color, religion, or worldview. When our stories are joined together for a common cause there is no evil in this world we cannot prevail against. Nothing can stand in the face of our stories – not greed, not tyranny, not slavery, not injustice, not poverty, not despair. We have only to decide that we will change the world for the better and the world will be changed. The strength of these stories isn’t about glory or power. It wasn’t for glory or power than any of the men or women on those panels fought. The strength of our stories joined together is the stuff that builds nations, the stuff that creates a better tomorrow for all people, the stuff that can bring people together and remind them that, indeed, out of the many, we are one.
