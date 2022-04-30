Earth Day and Doing the Work
The trees are cloaked in a million shades of green this morning as Spring shows off her new wardrobe. This is my favorite time of year. Everything feels new and fresh and, after sweating out a third of my body weight over the weekend, so do I.
This time of year there are so many things to do and the weather was perfect over the weekend to tackle one of the biggest spring chores, the clearing of grass and sod from all the young trees.
Earth Day was technically celebrated last week but everyday is Earth Day on our ridge. Late last week we planted our new hazelnut trees and raspberry bushes but the young trees planted last year cannot be ignored and left to their own devices at so young an age. So, out come the grubbing hoe and the wheelbarrow and out go I to see to their tending, with help from the Boy of course. In total we cleaned around twenty-five young trees to the tune of about 10 wheel-barrow loads of grass and sod. Those loads of grass and sod were laid out where we want new beds next year. I’ll add old hay and then cover them with black plastic and next year I’ll have new beds ready to sow with whatever we see fit. After cleaning, each tree received a bucket of compost tea to give them a good boost for spring. It was a lot of work, a lot of digging and hauling and toting of water. But it was good work. We walked out in the evening light after all the work had been done and it was a joy to see the result.
They say you get out what you put in and I say that’s certainly true when it comes to such work. To see the ridge start to blossom into a thing full of life and beauty is worth the aching muscles and sore joints. The Daughter came by over the weekend and said, “This place is like a sanctuary.” That’s the plan. We can’t live in the woods but we can sure do our best to bring the woods to us to some degree. It takes effort but then pretty much anything worth having does.
Too many people, it seems, want results without effort. Whether the results they seek be a yard full of beauty, a happy healthy child or a successful relationship with a significant other, it all takes effort, attention, work, focus, commitment and determination. Our society has geared us toward instant gratification and 30 minute solutions. We expect the things we want in life to somehow just magically spring into being around us with no visible effort on our parts. When that doesn’t happen people have a tendency to feel like they’ve been cheated out of something. Even though they have put nothing into the equation they are disappointed when what they get out doesn’t live up to their expectations. I have, in fact, found that those who put the least into their lives are often the most likely to complain the loudest about how little they’ve gotten out of it. I was raised to do the work and, fortunately for me, I love the work. All of life is really a creative process. Whether you’re figuring out how to grow your own food, bake a cake, raise a child, take control of your own life or better your relationship with others, its all a creative process. When what we wish to bring into being and what we are willing to work to bring into being happen to be the same thing, there is a very good chance that is what we will create. I love being surrounded by trees and birdsong and frogs singing in the night. I could have sat on my behind and bemoaned the fact that there was not enough of that in my life. I could have dreamed of having them, wanted them, wished for them but nothing was going to happen until I got up, got out my tools and got to work. Pretty much everything in life is that way. Relationships don’t become good without effort. Children don’t grow up to be healthy happy individuals without effort. Crops don’t grow themselves, gather themselves, prepare themselves, preserve themselves. Whatever it is you want in your life, it isn’t going to get there all by itself. Pablo Picasso once said that inspiration exists but it has to find you working. He wasn’t wrong. Get up. Get out your tools and do the work.
