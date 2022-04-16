Family Matters
On Saturday the Boy and I attended our first gathering of any size since the beginning of the pandemic and it was a worthy and worthwhile gathering. It also gave me an opportunity to write about a woman I admire a great deal. She may not appreciate me writing about her and she sure won’t appreciate me bragging on her but I’m the older cousin so she’ll just have to take it.
The occasion of the gathering was a surprise birthday party for my first cousin, Anna Carpenter. Anna and her husband Wayne are part of the leadership of the Sand Gap United Baptist Church. I say “part of the leadership” because, after being among some of the members of the congregation it was obvious that they’re all in it together. Though Wayne is the pastor, the sense of belonging to one another and to the mission of the church was so strong among them it really was like being amongst the members of a big family, with everyone pulling together.
Now, Anna is the kind of person who never asks for anything and who does for everybody. She’s got the biggest heart of anyone I know and she would move mountains to help anyone she thought might need it. She loves with her whole heart. She doesn’t believe she’s better than anybody or that anybody is better than her and she sure doesn’t judge who might or might not be worthy of love so she just loves everybody. She may not like some people but she makes room in her heart to love them and pray for them anyway. She is a very humble woman and, as I said, she won’t like it that I’m bragging on her in public. Though she and Wayne and the congregation of the church do a lot of good in the Gap, she doesn’t feel like that’s something that should be considered special. That’s just what should be done, as far as she’s concerned. She won’t let me write about the mission of the church because, as she says, “we’re not doing it to be talked good about.” So, I’m not going to talk good about the church but she never specifically said I wasn’t allowed to talk about her.
Anna is the daughter of my uncle Chester “Puny” Abner, Daddy’s brother. Anna puts me in mind of him a great deal. Uncle Puny had that same big heart and that same gentle, humble nature. Daddy got all the credit for smarts but Puny was a thinking man. He considered how things were connected and thought things through before jumping in. Anna is like that too. She thinks of others and considers their experience and she cares about their lives and what they’re going through. She’s a good, good girl and I love her very much.
I can remember us all playing together as little children. I can remember the shy smile she still has and those eyes that seemed to know more than she was willing to say. I liked being around her then and I still do.
The party was a complete surprise to her and she promised to kill all of us for springing it on her but I’m pretty sure she’s forgiven us all. It was her first birthday party as an adult. She had never asked for one and never would have. Wayne and some of the women of the church decided it was high time somebody did for Anna since it’s always Anna who is doing for everybody else.
There was cake and ice cream and a pot-luck dinner. The Boy and I sang a few songs and there were presents and laughter, teasing and stories and fellowship. It was a good day and I hope very much that she enjoyed it and felt all the love and appreciation that surrounded her.
It is important for all of us to take note of the people around us who are always giving and who don’t seem to get much back. They aren’t likely to call us on our neglect because they aren’t likely to judge us for it. But, those with a generous nature can get all give out and we have to be mindful to put something back every now and then so they know how deeply and truly we appreciate them and their strength and goodness.
Anna’s actual birthday is the 20th of this month so if y’all see her out and about be sure to wish her a good day. She deserves every good day she can get.
Happy Birthday Cousin! I love you very much and am very, very proud of the woman you are. You can kill me for this later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.