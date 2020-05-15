Food for Thought
It is possible to find Philosophy just about anywhere, at least for me. There are a million lessons on life surrounding us daily. We have but to open our eyes to them and think about them in another context. This weekend I happened upon some briar philosophy while baking and I thought I’d share, not just the philosophy but the recipe as well.
Baking is a kind of therapy for me. One of the mantras I often exercise is, “When you feel destroyed, create!” There is always enough negativity going on in the world to make one feel a bit destroyed from time to time. The present time provides even more opportunities to feel the foundations of things crumbling. When that happens I tend to create something good to eat. It lets me focus on bringing something positive and good into the world. It helps me feel more balanced.
In recent months I’ve been attempting to perfect traditional Appalachian Dried Apple Stack cake and I’ve had some success along that path. Last weekend I baked two. I made one to eat and one to give away to some of our front line workers. The choice of what to bake was more than the quality of the product. It was also the philosophy behind it.
Traditionally, Dried Apple Stack Cake was a wedding cake in Appalachia. Members of the community would bake separate layers, which would then be brought to the wedding and put together with dried apple butter made from the previous season’s harvest. It was a way for the community to celebrate itself, past and future, in the coming together of two people and the continuance that marriages within a community bring. The philosophy of that speaks for itself. When we come together as a community and assemble what we have created to be shared, we are at our best and stand a much better chance at survival and continuance.
Below is the recipe. I hope some of you will try it. You can use any apple butter if you don’t have dried apples handy. I prefer the dried apple butter for both flavor and consistency but the product will be delicious regardless. I’d like to see it come back as an Appalachian Tradition. We can use all the community mindedness we can get right now and why not make it tasty?
Dried Apple Stack Cake
Ingredients
• 1 cup (210 g) granulated sugar
• 3/4 cup (175 g) firmly packed light brown sugar
• 16 tablespoons (2 sticks; 227 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing pan
• 5 1/2 cups (780 g) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting pan
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
• 1 teaspoon table salt
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 tsp ginger
• 1/2 tsp nutmeg
• 1/8 tsp cloves
• 2/3 cup (160 ml) buttermilk
• 2 extra-large eggs
• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
• 4 1/2 cups apple butter (use home made, store bought, or make your own dried apple butter by soaking apples in just enough water to cover them, until soft, cooking until they are mashable. Add 1 cup sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon and ½ tsp ginger and ¼ tsp nutmeg. Bring it to a boil stirring constantly. If it’s too think just add a little water at a time. You want a spreadable consistency. This will be thick and usable without a lot of cooking down.
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F and set a rack to the middle position. Butter and flour the cake pans (see Note). In the bowl of a standing mixer (or using a hand-held mixer), cream the sugar, brown sugar, and butter together at medium speed until quite fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla.
2. Add a third of the flour mixture to the butter-sugar mixture and mix just to combine at medium-low speed. Add half of the buttermilk mixture and mix just to combine. Repeat, adding another third of the flour mixture, then the remaining buttermilk mixture, then the remaining flour mixture.
3. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface, knead four times to bring it all together, then roll into an even cylinder about 18 inches long. Cut the cylinder into six equal parts (each 3 inches long), then press each part into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to a day.
4. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one disk of dough to a 10-inch circle (use a light sprinkling of flour if it begins to stick). Using a cake pan as your guide, trim the dough into a perfect 9-inch circle, then lay it in a pan to bake. Repeat with two more pieces of dough. Bake all three, rotating the pans halfway through, until the layers are lightly golden and just beginning to pull away from the sides, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool the pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove the layers and set aside. When the pans are cool, butter and flour them once more and repeat the rolling, cutting, and baking with the other three dough rounds.
5. Assemble the cake: Choose your prettiest, smoothest "top" layer and set it aside. Choose your bottom layer and use an offset spatula to spread 1 cup apple butter over the top, all the way to the edges. Top with another cake layer and another 1 cup topping. Repeat three more times, then top with the prettiest layer. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 to 48 hours, then sprinkle the top with confectioners' sugar, cut into thin slices, and serve.
Enjoy the flavor and the philosophy. They both connect us to our roots and to once another. Next week we’ll talk about Stone Soup.
