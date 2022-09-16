For Angela
All the news is filled with the passing of a monarch in a foreign land and hearts are heavy. I suppose that is as it should be but here at home our hearts have a hole that was made by the passing of more personal sort, a sudden passing that has left us breathless, startled and unsure.
Last week, suddenly and inexplicably, Angela Gabbard Byrd passed from this life, quietly in her sleep. The news came as a blow. I just stared out the window in disbelief for many long minutes before I could even utter the news to the Boy. It just didn’t seem possible that such a force for life, such an energy, such a good and decent spirit could be gone, just gone, so quickly. It felt that everything should stop until everyone could come to grips with it or somehow, through shared disbelief, make it not so. But it is so and we are all the poorer for the loss.
Angela was a friend and a colleague. She was everywhere all the time it seemed, her camera in front of her capturing moments in the lives of people in our community, getting just the right angle on that interesting flower by the road side or sharing with us the road of memory etched into her granny Anna Mae’s hands. She loved her life, her family, her work and her community with a fierce pride. She recognized their worth, our worth, much more easily I think than she recognized her own but that is the way of selfless people.
I wish I could say it was true that everyone in her community recognized her worth as well but that wasn’t the case. There are always those in any community who consider themselves just a little better and more worthy of life’s goodness than those of us who come from simpler beginnings. That is unfortunate as their love of themselves cost them the privilege of knowing a deeply loving and truly genuine human being. Carrie Fisher once said, “I think in my mouth so I never lie.” The same could be said of Angela. You always knew what she thought and where she stood so you always knew her truth. She was not shy about sharing it with you. Was she hurt by the shallow judgment of shallow people? Of course she was. But she put her chin up and held her head high and went on. They might judge her but they could not change her course. That may have been one of the things they didn’t like. She refused to scrape and bow to those who seemed to think she should, just because they were born into better circumstances. This refusal to be diminished by them earned her my respect and admiration perhaps more than anything else, though there were many things to respect and admire about her.
When she first really got into photography with the thought to possible use it as a way to help support her family, I was her first sale. I purchased a lovely, creative and unique picture of some flowers, had it framed and it is still on display in my office. I was happy and honored to be her first sale. She had a natural eye for things of beauty and for seeing the beauty in things others might miss. Her eye for those moments in the lives of other will be sorely missed.
I can’t imagine the pain and sorrow that are being experienced by her family. She was taken from them with such suddenness their worlds were thrown into limbo and it will be some time before they can scramble back toward a firm footing as to what the world means now that she is gone. What she left them will serve them well in that endeavor and all endeavors for the future for she left them with the sure and certain understanding that they were loved and in loving, taught them to love as well. She left them with the knowledge that life must be lived, the good, the bad and the ugly of it and with the understanding that a hard road was still a road that could be walked with courage, grace and dignity.
My heart goes out to Bailey and Bradey, to Scottie and Granny Anna Mae. May you find courage and may you find your way to peace and may you always remember how very much she loved you. My heart also goes out to the community as we will all feel her absence much more that we probably realize. Life will go on but it will never be the same. That ever-present face that spent so many hours focusing on our moments has spent the last of her own. We were all made richer by her presence. We miss you Angie. We will never know your like again.
