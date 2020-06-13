For Perspective
“God hath made of one blood all nations of men who dwell upon the face of the earth.” ~Acts – 17:26
What does one say when they don’t know what to say, when there is too much to be said and too little time or space.
The issues that have come to the forefront of the National imagination in recent weeks are huge and multi-faceted. It will take volumes of History to record and understand them. The only view we can have right now is from the middle of them and so often that view is obscured by our own emotional reaction. That makes it hard to understand or even see the events in their true light. But we must still attempt to do so if we are to navigate the waters of the current social unrest.
Part of that attempt to understand must lie in seeking to understand the perspective of others as well as attempting to understand the source of our own perspective.
To that end, I will share my perspective with you.
I was raised “different” from many of my peers. In my family I was not taught racism, either directly or indirectly. I was taught anti-racism. I was raised, from a Christian perspective, to believe that all people were my people through Christ and that, as such, all were deserving of the dignity that being children of God granted them from the moment they took their first breathe. I was raised to believe it was part of my duty as a Christian to defend the dignity of others whenever that dignity was threatened and for whatever reason, be it race, creed, poverty, or social status. I was raised to believe that through love, all people were bound and that our fate, as a people was intrinsically bound up with the fate of all other people. I trained my heart to always seek to be moved from a position of love, to be moved by love. And I trained my mind to always seek the truth of any matter. I did not find this difficult, perhaps because I came to it so young and perhaps because, and this I believe with all my heart, all people truly want to love one another. There are always a handful of sociopaths and psychopaths who have no sense of connection to others. And there are those who have become so warped by their own sorrow and despair that lashing out at others seems the only way they know to live. These people come in all shades. But, for the most part, I believe that beneath the socially imposed hierarchical judgments we are taught, we really do, as a species, recognize one another’s humanity and want there to be peace and dignity between us.
And yes, I was raised in Jackson County, Kentucky. The older I become and the more I come to understand the source of my perspective, the more I realize that I was raised in a different Jackson County than many of my peers. The Jackson County I was raised in was the one in which the people stood firmly against the institution of slavery and firmly for the abolition of slavery and the stripping of dignity from other human beings. Those ideas were passed down to me through a direct line from a man who forsook his family to follow the word of Christ. I come from a line that includes slaveholders and I come from a line (the same line) that rejected the idea of slavery as not in keeping with the tenets of Christianity. My ancestor that chose the second path was disowned by his family and cast out of the social and monetary benefits remaining on that path would have afforded him. In my choosing to follow his path I have also, often been “cast out” socially but that has not in anyway swayed my resolve that a path that has love as its source and dignity as its reward is the only path I care to walk.
None of this makes me “better” than those who have chosen another perspective. In fact the entire idea of “better” is part of the problem. We see too many things in terms of “better than” and “worse than”, “more deserving” or “less deserving”. All of those things set us up in judgment of ourselves and others and create the kinds of divisions we see at the forefront of current events.
We must meet one another on the common ground. It is self-evident there are so many more things that we hold in common than there have ever been things that divide us. We may well be at a turning point in our culture and I believe that if we allow ourselves to be moved by love in all our decisions we can restore human dignity, not only to our brothers and sisters of different color than our own, but to ourselves. It is impossible to attack the dignity of another without losing one’s own.
