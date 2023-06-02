Fragments
I visited Vicksburg, Mississippi some time back and these reflections seem fitting for Memorial Day just passed.
For someone who loves History and Archeology as I do, Vicksburg is a treasure trove of both and for someone with a philosophical nature, the place stirs the heart and soul as well as the mind.
As is my nature, I was hoping that during the tours of museums and battlefields I would find something that would unlock for me the human core of what happened in that place all those years ago.
Having worked as a museum tour guide in college I wasn’t surprised that the glass encased displays of Civil War era relics didn’t quite touch me. I’ve always found that “museum quality” items taken out of context of their daily existence leave me with a flat, almost two dimensional feeling, just a little better than looking at a picture in a magazine. I’ve also seen enough statues and memorials, the monumental footprints we like to leave in historic settings, to know they wouldn’t move me.
I wandered through the battlefield museum reading informative placards and gazing at artifacts of the most precarious age in this nation’s history but couldn’t quite get a grip on what it was like for ordinary humans to live, and often die, during this extraordinary time.
I found myself in a small room off the main exhibit area. I’m sure there must have been other exhibits bordering its walls, but I didn’t see any of them. The exhibit in the center captured me and suddenly, surprisingly, I found myself crying. It was an exhibit unlike any other in the place or any other I have seen in other places of the kind.
A simple, clear cylinder about four feet tall stood in the center of the room. The bottom of the cylinder was filled with dirt and the dirt was filled with a jumble of broken artifacts. None of them were “museum quality”. All of them were powerful in their presence and presentation, powerful enough to unlock for me the simple truth of Vicksburg, the simple, painful, human truth of war.
They were everyday objects of their time – an ax head, a broken cast iron kettle, a splintered rifle butt, a hoe blade, a mortar shell, things of that nature, bits of this and parts of that. There was no placard explaining their significance, though some of them were undoubtedly unearthed in the area or found in old barns and attics where they had been ignored because of their condition.
Even as I stood there taking pictures of this collection through my tears I was at a loss as to why I was so moved by the sight of them
When I got home and pulled the pictures I had taken of the display up on the computer I didn’t expect to react, but again found myself crying and again didn’t quite know why. I knew though that if I could figure out why and wrap words around the reason I could say something that needs to be said, not just about Vicksburg, but about humanity and about war.
It took me two more days to even begin to understand my reaction and I’m still not sure my words will do my heart justice but I believe I have found the reason these simple items brought me to such sorrow.
It’s about lost potential; about what war took from the world and is taking still.
They were bones somehow, those bits and pieces of metal and wood; the external framework that made up the lives of those who used them as the bones of the body make up the physical framework of the internal life. Trapped eternally somewhere in those fragments of rusted tools, desiccated leather and the broken utensils of life are meals never shared, crops never planted, songs never written, children never born, love never spoken, laughter never heard, dreams never dreamed, wisdom never learned; a million might have beens that never were. Lost potential.
Somehow these thing brought me to mourning quicker than real bones would have. These bits of broken lives laid bare in the dust to which those who once touched them have returned; these fragments unearthed, retrieved, recovered from layers of soil, time and forgetfulness, moved me more than all the monuments and memorials with their gallantry and glory shouting through time.
These things whispered, “I was here.” They told stories in quiet voices that moved me to tears. “I would have taught my son to hunt.” “My daughter would have learned to sing.” “I plowed this field.” “I learned to pray here.” “I kissed the girl I loved and dreamed a dream.”
Gone.
Gone in a flash of musket fire, a cloud of sulfurous smoke, a thunder of canon, the bite of a bayonet, the slow, starving, wasting way of siege. Silenced, these stories, these quiet voices, these whispers, these million might have beens.
Heard now by only a few above the din of war remembered. Heard perhaps by some would be philosopher who shed a tear among the fragments of tomorrows that never came, haunted by the echo of songs no one ever sang.
