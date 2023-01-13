From the Ashes
If you picked up a copy of the Sun this week or had it delivered to your mail-box you know by now that our office burned last Friday, if you didn’t know that already. It was, to say the least, a shock to the system. The Boy and I had just finished supper when we received word that the building was on fire with an accompanying video showing the McKee Fire Department fighting the fire. To say that a dose of adrenaline shot through us both would be an understatement. For just a few minutes our brains wanted to reject what our eyes were seeing. Surely this wasn’t really happening. Surely there was some mistake. But, no, our office was indeed on fire.
The Boy contacted James Marcum, our General Manager, and the two of them met down there to see what was happening first hand. I was in the middle of taking care of the Boy’s brother Tommie so I stayed behind and waited for reports. It was a tense evening to say the least.
At this point we know for sure that our computers and printers are toast. The firemen got out a few personal items that may or may not be recoverable. Now we wait for the insurance inspector’s visit and sign-off before we can re-enter the building to see what else is left, if anything.
I had a lot of personal property there that I had used to make the office more welcoming to visitors. Some of it I know is lost and some might still be salvageable once smoke damage is taken care of. Not knowing is an uncomfortable place to be but at the moment there’s no help for it. We wait until we don’t have to wait anymore and then the work begins.
Having said all that, you should know that though we are currently homeless as a business, the fact that you are reading this now tells you that we have not let the lack of a building keep the Sun from rising. We’ve scrambled since Friday night to get enough equipment together to get this week’s edition out the door. We will be working from home this week. Our phones will still ring if you call us, thanks to modern technology. After that, we’ll worry about insurance and a place to land as we continue into the future. Of this, however, you can rest assured. Continue into the future we will. The Jackson County Sun will be 100 years old in three years and nothing is going to stop us from attaining that Centennial Birthday and going on well into the future beyond it. This paper has weathered storms of all kinds over the last century and now we’ve added fire to that but we are undeterred. Shaken? Yes. Bent? Yes. But unbowed and undefeated.
The reason for that is simple but profound in its scope. You see, the Jackson County Sun is not a thing made up of buildings and computers, desks and office chairs. It is not a thing made up of printers and copiers, filing cabinets and phone systems. For that matter, the Jackson County Sun is not even its Editors, Reporters, Managers, or photographers though many of us have passed through the doors over the decades. The Jackson County Sun is something beyond its tools and trappings, its people and places. The Jackson County Sun is YOU. It is this community, this county, its people. It is your lives, your hopes and dreams, your promise, your victories and your defeats. It is children learning to play ball in the summer and couples just starting out. It is graduations and proms, basketball games and Veterans. It is your births and your deaths, your accomplishments and sometimes your mistakes. It is made up of your stories and the stories that affect your lives or it is nothing at all. The Jackson County Sun is YOU. Our only function is merely to provide a reflection.. So, as long as you are there, living your lives, raising your children, winning and losing and laughing and crying. As long as you are making your way through storms and struggles and sunny days, we will be here to reflect that. We will be here as long as you are here supporting our existence. We’ve made it this far and we intend to keep going.
In the coming weeks we will have to find a new place to perch but those are tasks and trials for another day. For today, despite all that has happened and all the challenges we will continue to face, today we are grateful for you. It can be humbling to lose so much but it is with great gratitude that we reflect this week on all we still have. Each and every one of you are a part of our past, reaching back nearly a century, and each and every one of you is a part of our future. We are bound together with words and thoughts, hearts and ideas, dreams and disappointments and, most of all, hope. As we hope for better days ahead, we thank you for walking with us through it all. From the ashes, we will rise together.
