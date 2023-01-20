Gratitude and the Waiting Game
First and foremost this week I want to say a huge THANK YOU to all those in this community and beyond who have reached out to us to express their sorrow at our circumstances with the paper and offer to help in any way they possibly could. The outpouring of support and empathy has been wonderful and has really helped us understand that our lives and losses matter to you.
We are grateful beyond measure for your kindness and concern. It makes us proud to live in such a community. Not everyone has the luxury of being able to call on others for help in such circumstances. We thank you for the grace of your support.
At this point we are still waiting on insurance inspectors to let us back into the building to see what may be salvageable. Many have asked about the old paper archives that were stored there. We have reason to believe that, for the most part, they are not lost. We are hoping that is the case. Of all the things that we might have lost it was those books that chronicle this county over the decades that had me most concerned.
We are hoping that in the next couple weeks we will be back up and running at a new location. We miss seeing you all when you stop by. Working remotely makes us feel isolated from the community but we are glad that modern technology allows us to continue to serve you. And that brings me back to gratitude.
In the days that have passed since the fire one thing I have noticed is that I am noticing the good moments more. That is pretty common for me following periods of stress and I’m glad of it.
Such things remind us that those moments of peace and tranquility should never be taken for granted. Over the weekend I had several such moments that moved me to gratitude. All of them were simple and ordinary. The way the sky glowed at sunset, the softness of a warm bed, the luxury of a hot shower, good food prepared by my own hand, and of course, the presence of the Boy by my side, all moved me to gratitude. I found myself staying in those moments, not letting my mind wander to the myriad of things there are to worry about or think on. I let myself embrace those moments and feel them all the way down to my bones. I gave them my full attention and, as a result, they lingered in my mind long after they had passed. They gave me a soft cushion on which I could rest my mind when other moments, not quite so gentle, came along.
Many people in our culture have what is called a negativity bias. That means that when negative things happen we tend to expand them and dwell on them to the point that a bad morning can turn into a bad week, a bad month, a bad year even. We focus so closely on the negative that we miss all of the goodness in our days and in our lives. Losing that balance can have a lasting effect and can reinforce our negativity bias to the point that it feels that nothing good ever happens.
I could be doing that right now. I could be mourning the loss of the things I had at the office such as a family photo of all us younguns pulling tobacco plants or my momma’s pickle crock or a wooden bowl given to me by a very good friend. I could be dwelling on the negative and worrying about what tomorrow may bring. I could be dreading the moment when we get back in the building and I will, undoubtedly, see that some things are lost to me forever. In truth a bit of that does dwell in the back of my mind. I wouldn’t be human if it didn’t. But I am choosing not to live there in the back of my mind. My whole life is happening here at the front of my mind and within it are some very good things. In my life, as this tragedy has illuminated, I have friendships that are real and enduring. I have love and support that will see me through. I have someone I can cry to when the stress just runs out my eyes. I have warmth and comfort and, as far as I know right now, I have tomorrow to bring new things into being. Those are the things that help balance the bad days and bad circumstances.
It can be hard to think of those things when we are thrown unexpectedly into grief of any kind, or even expectedly and it’s ok to feel the pain. It’s ok to cry the tears. It’s ok to shout and scream, “why me?” Just remember it's also ok to get up and dust yourself off and look around you at all that is still here and be grateful, as I am grateful, for all of you and for the clarity to know that grace still walks with me every step of the way.
