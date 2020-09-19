Hanging on
Hardly a day passes when I don’t either hear or say myself, “these are strange times.” It can all get a little overwhelming for anybody and I’m no exception. I try not to constantly list all the “strangeness” to myself all the time because to dwell o n it constantly can make one feel like they’re drowning in it. With the Pandemic, the current social upheaval, fire, floods and hurricanes, it seems some days that there isn’t anywhere to turn one’s mind to find any peace, any calm in the storm of current times. It’s hard to find a spot to breathe and we all seems to feel the need to do something when, in many instances, there isn’t much any of us can do beyond trying to keep a clear head and do what we can to protect our health and the health of others. We feel powerless, ineffectual and there is this undercurrent of near panic in our thoughts that we try to keep contained so we don’t slip beneath the surface of our fear. We feel trapped with our own thoughts and isolated in more than the physical sense. We feel alone and it is hard to see a future that doesn’t contain more of the same loneliness. It seems this looming sense of unease will never end and we don’t know where to turn for comfort. This is a strange time, indeed, and it is a hard time. It becomes difficult to stop and count our blessings, I know, but that is exactly what we must do for, if we stop to think about it, most of us have far more blessings surrounding us than curses. We must be mindful of that fact if we are to hang on and see our way through to a brighter day.
I’ll start. I woke up this morning with a roof over my head, in a warm, clean bed beside someone who cares about me. The sun was just rising and the birds were singing their greetings to a new day. I am well fed and have clean water at my fingertips. I am healthy and strong and feel quite good physically. I have a job I enjoy and there is peace in my life for the most part. I have fresh tomatoes in the garden and my tiny orchard promises fruit in another season, though this spring’s cold snaps nipped that promise in this particular season. That fact alone reminds me that there are always seasons with little growth and no fruit. It also reminds me that seasons come in circles. Our lives are not straight lines from birth to death. We have always lived in circles of falling away and of renewal. We are reminded that there is a time for everything and that time will change our circumstances without regard to what they might be.
In many ways, this is a time that tests us sorely but we can rest assured that this time will indeed pass, this circumstance will change, this day will end and there will be a new morning. We will wake up to a day when the fires have been put out, the hurricane winds are not blowing through our lives, peace has returned to the streets and the pandemic has been addressed by science and is no longer a constant worry. That time will come. I hope when it does we all notice the absence of our fear as deeply as we notice its presence now. I hope that we will remember the sorrow we now face and be all the more grateful for the renewed hope. I hope that when we can finally exhale all this dread and worry, we will breathe deep the fresh morning air of tomorrow and be glad the times we have come through have deepened our appreciation of all things good.
We must remember to take it all one day at a time and find the good we can in the day we are now living. We must remember, when we feel alone, that our strength lies in one another and we must remember to offer one another comfort and encouragement. It may not feel like it at times but we really are all in this together and together we can hang on. If you know someone who is hurting deeply, feeling lonely, wrapped in fear, do what you can, where you are, with what you have. That’s all anyone can do and that will be enough. Let us hold one another in our hearts until we can once more hold one another’s hand. Let us join together our voices and let our words be those of love. In that way we can walk together in a circle song of hope.
