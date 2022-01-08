Happy New Year
I read something the other day that pretty much summed up how I feel about the coming year. Someone was asked what they saw for the coming year and the other person replied, “I think there will be flowers.” “Why do you think there will be flowers?” she was asked. The answer summed it all up: “Because I will plant flowers.” That’s pretty much it in a nutshell. There will indeed be flowers in my life this year because I will plant flowers. As with any year, we have the power to bring good things into it. There will always be things we cannot control but we can decide to control the things we can and make goodness where otherwise goodness might not have been.
We can’t control the weather, for instance. Saturday morning it was 70 degrees and the New Year ushered in severe thunderstorms. This morning there is snow on the ground and the temperature this week promises to dip into the teens by Thursday night. Nothing I can do about that but I can pay attention to what is coming up and adjust my days and schedules to make the most of it. I’m actually glad to see the colder weather coming even though I don’t care for the cold. I created a bunch of really big flower beds last summer by piling all my mowing clippings on them and covering them with black plastic. That provided mulch and the heat under the plastic should have killed all the weed seeds. I need to sow them this winter but the weather has been too warm. Many of the seeds do better if allowed to lie in the cold ground for a spell before Spring arrives. The seeds would have sprouted and been killed by the cold. The forecast for the next few weeks looks promising so at some point I’ll be out in the cold, uncovering and tilling my new beds and sowing those flowers I know will come this year. I’m sure those who might be driving by will think I’ve lost my mind out there tilling in January but maybe they’ll understand once they see all the wildflowers blooming on our hillside this year. It is not unusual for folks to occasionally think I’ve lost my mind so I won’t worry too much about it.
The other think I know there will be in the coming year is art. Again, I know that because I will make art. The Boy has been busy helping me clean out our large outbuilding to make me a workshop. I have all kinds of projects in mind from carving to leatherwork. These are things I love to do but there just hasn’t been space for them. I am excited that now there will be and I can get back to doing those things. Neither of these things are huge or earth shattering. They may not bring in any money (thought they might) and they may not make the world a better place but they will make my world a better place, which will make me a happier person and who knows what effect that might have on other things beyond my hillside.
I don’t make resolutions, as I might have mentioned earlier. I do sometimes resolve to change this or that but I just do that whenever it occurs to me it needs doing, not on any particular date. I’ll just keep trying to love others as myself, practice gratitude, be kind, try to grow my understanding and compassion and try not to make anyone’s life harder than it ought to be.
What will you bring into the coming year, regardless of what the coming year brings? What will exist because you created it? You have the power at your fingertips to effect change and bring goodness into the world, even if it’s just flowers. The world needs all the goodness and flowers it can get.
