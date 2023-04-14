Improvise, Adapt, Overcome
I borrowed the title from the unofficial motto of the US Marine Corp but the idea is, of course, an old one. It might well have been uttered in these hills for ages untold. I know I certainly was raised with some version of the idea. Most of us around here were raised poor by larger national standards and without the ability to improvise and adapt to shifting circumstances our ability to overcome setbacks would have been greatly diminished. Charles Darwin himself once said, “It is not the most intellectual of the species that survives; it is not the strongest that survives; but the species that survives is the one that is able best to adapt and adjust to the changing environment in which it finds itself.” He wasn’t wrong. I’ve seen evidence of that statement all my life, and I’m sure you have too. When faced with challenges, we Briars tend to buckle down and find a way to adapt our behaviors and actions to fit the circumstances at hand, thus increasing our chances of survival and success. Those who insist on doing things the same old way without regard to the changes around them often struggle harder than those who ask, “Is there perhaps a better way to deal with this situation than the way I’ve always done it?” That’s improvisation and adaptation and that is often the key to walking through a situation to a better endpoint than beating the dead horse of tradition beyond its ability to carry us forward.
So, you might be wondering what exactly has brought all this to mind this week. Well, it all had its beginning with a little tick that bit me some weeks ago while I was out working on clearing our pond bank of years of overgrowth. I didn’t think much about it at the time. It is not unusual for me to get a tick bite or two this time of year. Unfortunately, it being early in the year, I hadn’t been using my repellent and one got me pretty good. I usually feel them and get them off long before they have a chance to dig in but I’d missed this one. It couldn’t have been attached for more than a couple hours but that was apparently long enough for its saliva to impart to me tiny molecules that cause an allergy to red meat. I had suspected as much over several weeks as almost every time I would have hamburger or bacon I would wake up in the night with extreme stomach discomfort. I knew it was in the area as our neighbor was diagnosed with it just a few weeks back. I never had any hives or anaphylaxis, just severe stomach discomfort. Had I gone to the doctor without some clue of what might be causing the problem, I probably would have been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome or something of that nature. But, having a clue as to the culprit I asked specifically to be tested for what is called an “alpha gal” allergy. Alpha gal is the name of the sugar molecule in red/mammal meat that causes the allergic reaction. It took several days for the results to come back. I had taken myself off all red meat and products containing meat byproducts such as gelatin and had suffered no further symptoms so I was pretty sure what the results would be. Sure enough the blood test came back positive for the alpha gal allergy. Suddenly, a whole lot of things were off the menu and it was time to improvise, adapt and overcome. No more hamburgers, hotdogs, bacon, roast beef, pepperoni, sausage etc etc etc. That’s a pretty significant life change and I know it’s going to take a lot of improvising and adapting but what I also know is that I’m up to the task and I know I will overcome.
For the better part of my life I have worked on my ability to control myself. Self-discipline is not something that is taught as a general rule but I always knew that if I was going to own my life and my mind I would have to first learn self discipline. Sure I might want to eat a giant sausage and pepperoni pizza but we all want a lot of things that aren’t good for us. The trick is not to allow the impulse to control the action. Impulses come and impulses go. Many people are slaves to impulse, feeling that they will not be happy unless they follow that impulse to its conclusion. They never take that pause between impulse and action to question what the consequences might be and decide if they really want to pay the price it might cost them. Short term, they will be happy eating that chocolate cake though they have diabetes, or placing that bet though they can’t afford to lose it or picking up that bottle though they know their addiction dictates it won’t be “just one” and the consequences could cost them more than they can pay. It is hard to learn self control and self discipline but, when it comes down to it, our own mind is about the only thing any of us can truly own. I learned a lot from the fact that my father was an addict. I saw first hand the consequences of a lack of self discipline and started cultivating it in myself from a young age. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a zen master, nor am I perfectly in control of myself at all times but I know how to do it when it comes to something like this where the consequences are painful and unpleasant. I will miss roast beef and sausage most of all but I will not miss the late night suffering or the potential for hives, anaphylaxis or even death as a result of not being able to control an urge. I will improvise, (they make turkey pepperoni) adapt, (there are a million ways to cook chicken, fish, turkey and seafood) and overcome. In the long run I will find a way to make this setback a blessing instead of a curse. I already know my cholesterol will thank me.
