It’s Been A Time
That’s what the elders used to say after hardships when I was growing up and that’s pretty much the best thing we can say about 2022 so far, particularly weather wise.
We started out New Years day with thunder storms, flooding and nearby tornados and temperatures in the seventies and ended the first week of the new year with bitter cold and snow storm that came on so fast it didn’t take more than an hour for the roads to become impassable. Sunday it was raining again and most of the snow was gone and this morning the temperature drop last night found parts of Jackson County iced over again. Now, I always liked playing with yo-yos as a child but yo-yo weather is just hard on the old body and mind. It’s worrisome not knowing what to expect from week to the next. During the warm spell a friend of mine was worried that his fruit trees were beginning to bud out. Hopefully they went back to sleep before the bitter cold could do them any damage.
What’s really worrisome is that it’s not just us. It’s all around the world. Historic flooding in the deserts, raging storms, drought, wildfires, ice, record hurricanes – these things are becoming more and more commonplace. The global climate is going though a spell of instability and that’s a really troublesome thing. Humanity has been blessed with a relatively stable climate for about 10,000 years. By relatively stable I mean that when people wondered if they would be able to produce enough food to feed everyone on the planet the answer to that was almost always “Yes.” We could be relatively sure the rains would come when we needed them and the sun would shine where it was wanted and crops would grow without much danger of year long droughts or flooding that would threaten the global food supply. Now we’re not so sure.
And what’s worse is that we have become more and more dependant on getting our food from somewhere else. It’s not unusual to pick up a can of corn at the grocery store to find it was grown and packaged in some other country. That would be ok if everything was ok otherwise. We’ve had a global economy for awhile now, but it’s starting to look like things might not stay ok where the global climate, the global food supply and the global economy are concerned.
We can hope that this is just a hiccup and things will get back to normal but we have to be prepared for the fact that it may not be. I can remember the elders preaching that while it’s ok to enjoy conveniences, it’s absolutely necessary that we not forget how to rely on ourselves. Of course that was back in the day when everybody had a garden and at least a couple head of livestock, a pig, some chickens, maybe a milk cow. It was during a time when people still knew how to quilt and weave and can and weren’t so reliant on a larger economy to get by. They consumed very little that was produced elsewhere. There might be the occasional order from the Sears and Roebuck Catalog and there was often “brought on” cloth and such but a break down in the global supply chain wasn’t likely to threaten anybody’s way of life very much. It might be a minor inconvenience if you were waiting on a tractor part but nobody was going to go hungry. That just isn’t the case anymore.
I’m really not a doom monger but I do believe it may be time we started listening to what science is telling up about climate change. And it may be time we started re-learning how to rely on what we can produce a little closer to home. Whatever may come, it couldn’t hurt.
